FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council recognized a veteran, a civilian and an organization at its regular meeting Tuesday for their service to veterans in the Pee Dee region.

David Chad Bryant is the organization's 2022 Veteran of the Year, an award council commander C. B. Anderson called “the biggie.” Florence County Veterans Affairs Director Brandon Hale served with Bryant in the Army National Guard and said he has always been committed to soldiers and veterans.

“Chad has continued to check in on his soldiers who he commanded, some of whom still struggle with the invisible wounds of war,” he said. “He has provided inspiration, hope and encouragement to those when they needed it most.”

Hale wrote the speech introducing Bryant, but he was unable to attend the meeting so the speech was read by Barry Wingard.

Bryant helped to create Discipled Veteran Sunday School, a class just for veterans at the Florence Baptist Temple. He said he hopes the class continues to grow.

“Our goal is to help those in need and those veterans that may be struggling, build on our sense of camaraderie and recreate what we had in the service but in a different setting,” he said.

Formerly the commander of the 133rd Military Police Company, Bryant was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012. Hale said Bryant led his company through “some of its darkest days,” including when three soldiers died and five were wounded from a suicide attack.

Lucille Smith is the Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council’s 2022 Civilian of the Year. According to Stella Miller, who presented the award, Smith has served and supported veterans her entire life.

Smith is the president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary post 3181, which is located in Florence. She leads the food operations at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and she is active in a number of local nonprofits like Cooks for Christ.

“She is a true volunteer in every sense of the word,” Miller said.

All her life, Smith has been around soldiers and veterans, she said. What she does is hard work, but she enjoys it, she said.

The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council’s 2022 Organization of the Year award went to the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club, but no club members were present to accept the award. Anderson presented and accepted the award on the club’s behalf.

“They do lots of car shows in our community, and they’re always donating to charity,” he said.

Anderson operates the Veterans Resource Center of Florence, a nonprofit, and for the past eight years he said the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club has held an annual car show. Since the start, the show helped raise more than $30,000 for the resource center.

The Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club will receive their award at the next Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council meeting, Anderson said.

Winners are chosen by a committee of past winners, and their names will be engraved on plaques that hang in the Florence County Veterans Affairs Building on National Cemetery Road.