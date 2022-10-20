Pee Dee arson dogs recertify at three-day Myrtle Beach course

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two Pee Dee arson dogs, and their handlers, this week recertified to do the job for which they were trained — detect arson fires.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers and K9 Cato along with Howe Springs Fire Chief Billy Dillon and K9 Piper each participated in, and completed, the first in-person recertification since 2019 — the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Accelerant detection canines, more commonly called arson dogs, are trained to sniff out minute traces of accelerants (gasoline, lighter fluid, etc.) that may have been used to start a fire. Each arson dog works and lives with its handler, a law enforcement officer or firefighter, trained to investigate and gather evidence at fire scenes," according to the State Farm Arson Dog Program. "Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost as a result of intentionally set fires."

Twenty-five accelerant-detection canines and their handlers from 16 U.S. states and the District of Columbia participated in the three-day recertification training, sponsored by State Farm and Horry County Fire Rescue.

Since 1993, State Farm has providing funding for the acquisition and training of 435 accelerant-detection canine teams in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and in three Canadian provinces.

There are three State Farm Arson Dog teams located in South Carolina — the third being Horry County Fire Rescue Cap. Matthew Rice and K9 Crosby.