Pee Dee Author Expo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Eighteen local authors got to showcase their work at an expo hosted by the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library.

The authors sat behind tables eager to talk about and sell their books and maybe inspire others to create their own books.

Deborah Bartell Hicks, who works in the library, said the expo is a wonderful way for local authors to showcase their talents.

“This gives our community a chance to touch, see, and feel all of these people creating things and hopefully that sparks within them a desire to want to create something themselves,” Bartell said.

Bartell said it is rare to walk into a room and have 18 authors together. She said it was a wonderful thing for authors and readers alike.

“Authors are usually spread out,” Bartell said. “But they get to gather here today and share ideas and get to mingle with like-minded people. “

Bartell said the expo had a variety of genres for the community. There were authors present who wrote about genealogy, fantasy, history, poetry and more.

“The community gets to talk to these authors, hear about how they got started and just learn the steps to creating a book,” Bartell said. “We want the community to know that there are resources right here that allow you to achieve your wildest dreams.”

Nigel Fulmore-Smith, one of the authors at the expo, said he wrote his book "Truth" after George Floyd was killed. He started writing in the third grade and his love for writing grew as he aged.

“As I got older,” Fulmore-Smith said. “I learned that writing was the best way to handle my emotions, especially being a black man in America, I had to learn how to properly handle those strong emotions.”

Fulmore-Smith said he was feeling very unmotivated in his life until George Floyd died, and he gave his life to Christ, which unleashed a lot of overwhelming emotions. He picked up the pen again and allowed the writing to speak the things he was unable to articulate.

“There were a lot of emotional things going on in my life,” he said. “And I felt like writing was the best way for me to do that and I did. I want my writing to glorify God and I felt like publishing allowed me to minister to others as I expressed the changes that I encountered and how God sustained me.”

Fulmore-Smith said he wants to inspire other people and he said the expo gave him a chance to mingle with other authors that he would have not met otherwise.

"Truth" is a book of poetry that expresses the various stages of Fulmore-Smith’s life. It deals with the trials and tribulations of life, being black in America, and finding one’s true self in God.

Caleb Wygal, another author at the expo, creates murder-mystery books that are all set in Myrtle Beach. He said they are fast paced and are quick and easy beach reads. His book "Death on the Boardwalk" is the first book of a series.

“I use real locations, real stories and I change the names to protect the innocent,” Wygal said. “I like to keep my readers guessing who the killer is.”

Wygal said he writes to give people an escape from their lives.

“I give them a book to read for seven to eight hours and that allows them to escape and maintain some peace of mind in such a crazy world we live in,” he said.

Louis Venters, another author at the expo, who also is a history professor at Francis Marion University wrote a book about the Baha'i faith.

Venters said his book, "No Jim Crow Church," is the first attempt by a professional historian to reconstruct and analyze the formative period of the Bahá’í Faith in South Carolina, a state where it eventually gained among its most important followings in the Western world, and the only one in the United States where it is today, by at least one reliable count, the largest religious minority.