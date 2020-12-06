Pee Dee bikers ride behind Santa, raise money for Lions Club

FLORENCE, S.C. — Santa led the Florence Lions Club's annual Toy Run from the Florence Center out to the Florence Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.
Even in the time of COVID-19 the club's annual fundraiser mustered enough bikers to make it about a four-minute-long procession of two- and three-wheel motorcycles.
The cost of entry into the ride was either a ticket or a new-in-the-box toy.
Money raised by the ride goes to help those in need at Christmas and to fund the club's programs throughout the year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.