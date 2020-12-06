 Skip to main content
Pee Dee bikers ride behind Santa, raise money for Lions Club
Pee Dee bikers ride behind Santa, raise money for Lions Club

FLORENCE, S.C. — Santa led the Florence Lions Club's annual Toy Run from the Florence Center out to the Florence Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

Even in the time of COVID-19 the club's annual fundraiser mustered enough bikers to make it about a four-minute-long procession of two- and three-wheel motorcycles.

The cost of entry into the ride was either a ticket or a new-in-the-box toy.

Money raised by the ride goes to help those in need at Christmas and to fund the club's programs throughout the year.

