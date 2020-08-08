Pee Dee boards take different approaches to meetings during COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence is expected to consider a resolution extending the council's ability to meet electronically.
A resolution that could be added to Monday's City Council meeting agenda would extend the electronic meetings that were authorized by an emergency ordinance enacted on April 13.
It would be the second time the emergency ordinance has been extended. The first extension happened on June 8.
The extensions are necessary because emergency ordinances can only be effective for a 60-day period.
Monday's resolution would extend the emergency ordinance to Oct. 11.
Most of the City Council members attend the meetings through Zoom. Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, and city staff have attended in person while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
The meetings are broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
The broadcast can be found by going to cityofflorence.org, going to the City Council dropdown menu and clicking web broadcast.
Other governing bodies in the Pee Dee have taken different approaches to meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florence County Council
The Florence County Council meets in a hybrid approach. Five of the eight members are present at the meeting and the others teleconference in to the meeting.
The members and staff present are socially distanced and asked to wear face masks during the meeting.
The meetings are broadcast on the county's website, florenceco.org.
A link to the broadcast is available by clicking on the county council dropdown menu, finding the date, and clicking the film reel to begin the live stream.
Darlington County Council
The Darlington County Council also uses a hybrid approach.
The members of the council and essential county staff attend the meetings in person.
The public is not allowed to attend in person.
The meetings are broadcast on the county's Facebook page. That live stream can be located by visiting darcosc.org, scrolling down to the County Council meeting live stream link located in the lower right of the page, and clicking the link.
Williamsburg County Council
The most recent meeting of the Williamsburg County Council was conducted electronically. Some members video conferenced in using Zoom and other members phoned in to the meeting.
The meeting was broadcast on Facebook at facebook.com/williamsburgcountygovernment and those wishing to attend could also call 1-877-309-2073 and enter access code 590-380-589.
The council paused for several seconds during the public comment portions of the meeting to allow for comments through Facebook or call-in. The comments that were made were made through Facebook.
Dillon County Council
The Dillon County Council's most recent meeting was open to the public and social distancing and masks were encouraged.
Florence One Schools
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees has taken multiple approaches to meeting during the pandemic. At an early July meeting, the board met in person with a limited amount of public attendance. Those attending were asked to socially distance themselves and wear face masks.
There were several unofficial broadcasts of this meeting.
However, the most recent meeting was held using Zoom. Dr. Richard O'Malley, superintendent, and Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II were in the meeting room and other members met through Zoom.
The last meeting was broadcast on the district's YouTube and Facebook pages.
Darlington County Schools
Monday's 6 p.m. meeting of the Darlington County Council is open to a limited portion of the public.
Masks will be required and social distancing enforced.
The meeting will also be broadcast on the district's website, darlington.k12.sc.us, and its Facebook page, facebook.com/DarlingtonCountySchoolDistrict/.
Live public comments have been suspended but comments can be submitted by email to Audrey Childers at Audrey.Childers@darlington.k12.sc.us.
Commenters are asked to put "BOARD COMMENT" in the subject line. All comments submitted before noon on Monday will be shared with the Board of Education before the meeting.
Hartsville
The city of Hartsville's meetings have been open to the public since May.
Face masks and social distancing are encouraged at the meetings and the videos of the meetings are uploaded to YouTube the following day.
Public comments can be submitted by email to city.clerk@hartsvillesc.gov.