Pee Dee boards take different approaches to meetings during COVID-19

The Florence County Council meets in a hybrid approach. Five of the eight members are present at the meeting and the others teleconference in to the meeting.

The members and staff present are socially distanced and asked to wear face masks during the meeting.

The meetings are broadcast on the county's website, florenceco.org.

A link to the broadcast is available by clicking on the county council dropdown menu, finding the date, and clicking the film reel to begin the live stream.

Darlington County Council

The Darlington County Council also uses a hybrid approach.

The members of the council and essential county staff attend the meetings in person.

The public is not allowed to attend in person.

The meetings are broadcast on the county's Facebook page. That live stream can be located by visiting darcosc.org, scrolling down to the County Council meeting live stream link located in the lower right of the page, and clicking the link.

Williamsburg County Council