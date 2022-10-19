 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee braces for cold snap

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first real cold nights and colder mornings of the fall season have some Pee Dee organizations hustling to make sure everybody stays warm and safe.

“I just now gave a lady in our office a voucher for her five children to receive coats,” said Capt. Tim Scott with the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s overnight low temperatures in Florence are forecast to be 36 degrees and 39 degrees Thursday night before warming up into the mid to upper 40s by the weekend. Overnight lows approach 60 by the start of the week.

A low temperature below 40 degrees means that nobody will be unsheltered at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Shelter on Church Street in Florence.

Shelter Assistant Director Mack Myers said anyone in need of a warm place to sleep will get at least a cot and a warm meal in the shelter.

At the Salvation Army’s Family Thrift Store on South Irby Street the coats go out about as fast as they come in.

“Everything I put on our racks this morning was sold,” said Reese Matthews. “All my big winter coats got sold.”

As of Tuesday afternoon she had two winter coats left, both women’s.

High temperatures this week will be in the low to mid 60s before hitting about 70 for Friday.

