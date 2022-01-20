Pee Dee braces for weekend winter storm -- again

"Wintry precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning and continue through Friday night before tapering off into Saturday morning," according to the bulletin. "Downed trees, power outages, and hazardous travel are expected. Arctic air behind the front could lead to prolonged impacts, especially for those without power."

The storm Saturday is expected to roll out of the area as light snow or sleet on a line from Lake City to Wilmington.

The storm is expected to start shortly before sunrise in the northwestern area of the Pee Dee and pass to the southeast as the day progresses.

"A mix of wintry weather, including sleet, is expected in the afternoon, then a transition to some snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. The precipitation is expected to come to an end on Saturday morning," according to the briefing.

Florence could receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice. North western areas of the Pee Dee are expected to receive less ice while southern and eastern areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive more ice.

A quarter inch of ice can add a tremendous amount of weight to trees and power lines.