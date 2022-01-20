Pee Dee braces for weekend winter storm -- again

FLORENCE, S.C. — This weekend will be the same winter storm song as last weekend, but second verse — the verse in which the Pee Dee actually gets hit.
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency. The region has been placed under a winter storm warning from Friday through Saturday. All but one Pee Dee public school system has announced that Friday will be a virtual or elearning day. That one system was already virtual because of COVID. Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Tech are also closed Friday and Saturday.
All South Carolina counties are fully stocked with salt supplies.
Duke Energy, though, won't send any crews in anticipation of the storm. The crews from Florida who moved into the Pee Dee for last weekend's storm haven't left, a Duke Energy spokesman said.
The out-of-state crews wrapped up their assignments Tuesday and spent Wednesday and Thursday restocking and planning the response to this weekend's storm, the spokesman said.
“SCDOT has transitioned from clearing roads from the winter storm this past weekend to preparing for a new winter storm in the forecast,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday. “SCDOT again is prepared for the worst possible conditions. We advise the motoring public to plan ahead and not to drive in areas impacted by snow and ice.”
In addition to having approximately 2,500 workers working around the clock, SCDOT will once again have contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups. Forty-four SCDOT SHEP trucks will be on duty around the clock to help stranded motorists. Call *47 for SCDOT SHEP assistance.
In a winter weather emergency, SCDOT employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.
SCDOT has agreements with contractors and local governments to provide additional equipment and manpower when needed. SCDOT also shifts crews from non-impacted areas of the state to help with storm operations in affected counties.
SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions. SCDOT crews work until all roads are clear.
The weather forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., calls for the Pee Dee to get a bit of everything from the storm.
"Confidence is increasing that the area will see freezing rain followed by a period of light snow/sleet. The most significant impacts are expected where we have an Ice Storm Warning: Horry, Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, New Hanover, and Pender," according to a bulletin on the storm issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. "However, some impacts from wintry precipitation are expected for our entire area."
"Wintry precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning and continue through Friday night before tapering off into Saturday morning," according to the bulletin. "Downed trees, power outages, and hazardous travel are expected. Arctic air behind the front could lead to prolonged impacts, especially for those without power."
The storm Saturday is expected to roll out of the area as light snow or sleet on a line from Lake City to Wilmington.
The storm is expected to start shortly before sunrise in the northwestern area of the Pee Dee and pass to the southeast as the day progresses.
"A mix of wintry weather, including sleet, is expected in the afternoon, then a transition to some snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. The precipitation is expected to come to an end on Saturday morning," according to the briefing.
Florence could receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice. North western areas of the Pee Dee are expected to receive less ice while southern and eastern areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive more ice.
A quarter inch of ice can add a tremendous amount of weight to trees and power lines.
There is a 10% chance of a "reasonable worst case scenario" in which most of the Pee Dee could receive up to half an inch of ice.