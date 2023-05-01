FLORENCE, S.C. — Buses in the Pee Dee Region will be free to ride this week as the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority celebrates passenger appreciation week.

The five-day event kicked off on Monday with survey day, the transit authority’s annual chance to get important data on the people who ride its buses. Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority staff at the Florence Transit Center handed out free donuts and drinks to survey takers.

“We’re just trying to think of little ways to give back to our PDRTA community,” said Lauren Leonard.

Leonard is the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority’s executive assistant and public information officer. She said this is the first time the transit authority has held a week of fair-free bus rides but that the authority will likely have them twice a year in the future.

“We do hope to do this even bigger and better later this year and partner with more of our great partners that we already have and maybe get some new ones on board,” Leonard said.

Transit authority staff will ride along with passengers and do giveaways on buses throughout the six counties served by the authority.

Each day, staff will be accompanied by different sponsors and on different routes.

Tuesday, staff will be on the Cheraw Express route from 9 - 11 a.m. with Northeastern Technical College and on the Bennettsville Express route from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. with Trinity Behavioral Care.

Wednesday, Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority staff will be on the DART route from 9 - 11 a.m. with Genesis Health Care and Care South Carolina. From 2-4 p.m., staff will also be on the HART route with Care.

From 9 - 11 a.m. Friday, staff will be with Trinity Behavioral Care on the Dillion Express. Later in the day, staff will ride with both Trinity and Health Care Partners of South Carolina from 2 - 4 p.m. on the Marion Express route.

Monday, staff rode on all of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority’s routes to survey passengers.

“We use this survey data to better improve our systems, get feedback from our passengers, to see what we need to do better and if we can extend hours,” Leonard said.