Pee Dee celebrates Veterans Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hundreds gathered in Florence Veterans Park late Thursday morning to celebrate Veterans Day.

"It's a great day," said Howard Rogers, a Vietnam veteran who drove down from Cheraw for the event to honor a friend, and veteran, who died in January.

"Our main focus is that we appreciate what the community is going for us. You just don't know how it makes us feel that people would take out of their time to recognize veterans on this day," Rogers said. "It means something to us and we thank you for it."

"It's good to be honored for these people to show respect," said Kager Miller, a Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm veteran.

"When I came home (from Vietnam), we didn't get any parades or anything," Miller said. "This took 20-30 years to recognize us who served in Vietnam."

Thursday's event featured the flag presentation by South Florence High School Navy JROTC and the "Star Spangled Banner" sung by the South Florence Choraliers.