Pee Dee celebrates Veterans Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hundreds gathered in Florence Veterans Park late Thursday morning to celebrate Veterans Day.
"It's a great day," said Howard Rogers, a Vietnam veteran who drove down from Cheraw for the event to honor a friend, and veteran, who died in January.
"Our main focus is that we appreciate what the community is going for us. You just don't know how it makes us feel that people would take out of their time to recognize veterans on this day," Rogers said. "It means something to us and we thank you for it."
"It's good to be honored for these people to show respect," said Kager Miller, a Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm veteran.
"When I came home (from Vietnam), we didn't get any parades or anything," Miller said. "This took 20-30 years to recognize us who served in Vietnam."
Thursday's event featured the flag presentation by South Florence High School Navy JROTC and the "Star Spangled Banner" sung by the South Florence Choraliers.
Keynote speaker William Grimsley, retired major general and current head of the South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs, presented recently retired Florence County Veteran Affairs Officer Randy Godbold with a plaque from Gov. Henry McMaster that recognized his 10-year service to the county and its veterans.
Grimsley, whose family is from Florence, spoke of the important roles veterans play in communities through volunteerism and civic duty. He also spoke of the important role of the soldiers who are in the "arena" who take the actions and pay the price of their actions.
This year's ceremony wrapped up with the unveiling of new names on the Wall of Honor at the park and a release of 11 white doves.