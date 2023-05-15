DARLINGTON, S.C. –Darlington Raceway joins NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation, Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children’s Charities for the first-ever NASCAR Day Giveathon, an online giving campaign to raise $750,000 in charitable funds for local charities in all 50 states, including South Carolina.

Each participating nonprofit organizations has its own online Giveathon page to solicit donations at www.nascardaygiveathon.org. Donors visiting the site can designate funds throughout the 75-hour window.

Within the Pee Dee organizations to which people can donate during the event include the Terrence Carraway Foundation, Beacon of Light Insitute for Veterans, Florence Area Humane Society, Trent Hill Center for Children and Families

“We’re elated to kick-off the NASCAR Day Giveathon and raise funds for nonprofit organizations across our racing communities. We want to encourage everyone to donate during the next 75 hours and help make a difference,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “There’s no better way to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than coming together along with our sponsors to make the NASCAR Day Giveathon event an impactful initiative.”

The Giveathon, which runs from Tuesday at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday features bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors.

Every hour during the 75-hour window, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports will randomly award one$750 bonus grant to charities that receive at least one $25 donation during that hour.

Additionally, matching gift donations will be available throughout the day of May 19 thanks to the generosity of Giveathon sponsors, including NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, Coca-Cola, Jeep Beach, and First Nation Group. Sponsors will continue to match donations in their designated hour until they reach their specified dollar amount. The following breakdown explains the matching gift donations per hour available on Thursday.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m., NASCAR, $10,000

10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Speedway Motorsports, $10,000

11 a.m. – Noon, Jeep Beach, $10,000

1 p.m.– 2 p.m., First Nation Group (veterans/military charities), $25,000

4 p.m.– 5 p.m., Jeep Beach, $15,000

5 p.m.– 6 p.m., Coca-Cola, $25,000

6 p.m.– 7 p.m., NASCAR, $15,000

7 p.m.– 8 p.m., Speedway Motorsports, $15,000

Donor incentives include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of three GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado RSTs competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at North Wilkesboro May 20; a commemorative Helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more and a commemorative t-shirt for the first 3,000 donors of $75 or more.