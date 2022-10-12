Pee Dee Coalition equipping men and women alike to stand up against domestic abuse

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Coalition is on a mission to paint the city purple and inform everyone of the signs of domestic abuse.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and purple is the color used to raise awareness for domestic, spousal, and dating violence.

Shana Sullivan, the Florence County domestic violence coordinator for the Pee Dee Coalition, said awareness is the first step to decreasing domestic abuse.

"We are trying to get as much information as we can out to people,” Sullivan said, “whether it be through presentations or simply handing out cards to people with domestic violence information on it.”

Signs of domestic abuse vary. Sullivan said the signs are subtle and they are ones usually dismissed as nothing. If a loved one or friend is behaving in an unusual way, the person may be in an abusive relationship. Sullivan added that even though a friend or family member is exhibiting some of the signs, it doesn't necessarily mean they are suffering with domestic abuse.

“A combination of those signs is an indicator of something,” Sullivan said. “You have to pay attention to those smaller cues.”

A person who is isolating themselves from family, friends, and social gatherings is a sign. Another sign is someone becoming controlling — demanding to see their partner’s cell phone and other personal items, policing what their partner is wearing, and trying to make the partner become isolated.

“Isolation and controlling nature are the top two indicators of domestic violence,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan cautioned the family and friends of loved ones who are involved in an abusive relationship. Inserting oneself into these situations is dangerous and can often be deadly.

“You have to be careful and make sure you are keeping yourself safe at all times,” she said. “Ultimately, you have to understand that it is not your issue. It is a community issue, but you have to understand that the particular person is going through the issue.”

Until your friend or loved one is ready to leave the relationship or tell someone you have to respect their boundaries and simply keep yourself informed to best serve them. The Pee Dee Coalition has a 24/7 crisis hotline that you are able to call, and you can stop by the Pee Dee Coalition office at 228 S. Irby Street to get more information for the person or yourself.

“The trauma doesn’t just sit with the victim,” Sullivan said. “It affects the entire family and anyone who is trying to assist them.”

Getting informed and being supportive are the best and safest ways to assist a friend or family member who is involved in an abusive relationship. You must not judge them, and you have to support them in whatever decisions they make. According to Sullivan, it isn’t always easy for victims to pick up and leave.

“The most dangerous time in a domestic violence situation is when the victim decides they want to leave the abuser,” Sullivan said. “Seventy-five percent of people who are trying to leave meet their demise.”

Planning is essential and Pee Dee Coalition has safety plans and apps that allow the victim to create an exit plan without anyone knowing. Sullivan said you shouldn’t tell anyone your plans. If the threat is imminent, a person can go to the crisis center and be safe. Leaving is the most critical time because the victim is acting in a way that is unfamiliar to the abuser and the abuser will go to drastic measures to maintain power and control.

“Most times it takes a woman seven times to leave a situation,” Sullivan said. “If the abuser is used to the victim coming and going and the victim finally decides to leave, then they are losing control.”

The Pee Dee Coalition creates a master plan to help victims leave as safely and as swiftly as possible.

Those who are susceptible to domestic abuse also vary, but the types of people who are most susceptible are those of a younger age, those who come from abusive childhoods, and people with mental health challenges.

“Typically, you would think that those who were involved in domestic situations as a child would be more susceptible, but that isn’t always the case,” Sullivan said. “There are situations where they have never experienced domestic abuse and they find themselves in it. You never know.”

Sullivan said to always be mindful in dating and in relationships and to not be swift to let down your guard. With social media, people tend to get familiar quicker, but Sullivan said to keep your wits about you and to always be on watch for controlling behavior.

No demographic is unscathed by the effects of domestic violence. Black, white, Latino, Asian, old, and young are equally affected. Sullivan said she has seen an increase in domestic abuse in the elderly population and it is a real thing that people don’t think about.

There has been a rise in domestic abuse in Florence and Sullivan said the acts are becoming increasingly more violent.

“What we’re seeing more than anything is strangulation,” Sullivan said. “That is occurring through almost every case we see coming through the door and people don’t take that seriously.”

Sullivan said choking is one of the deadliest forms of abuse because of the swelling that occurs after the fact, and it can cause other problems that are not always noticeable. Women who come to the building are encouraged to take a medical examination to make sure that nothing underlying is happening.

Domestic abuse is a serious issue and is one that Sullivan believes is becoming a normal thing.

“We have to break that norm and we have to break the silence,” Sullivan said. “One in every three women and one in every four men have or will be a victim of domestic violence. We know those people treat them like you would your mother, father, sister, or brother.”

Women are not the only ones affected by domestic violence. Men are also affected.

“A lot of men are victims of domestic violence,” Sullivan said. “They don’t have an outlet as much as women do to come forward without being scrutinized by their peers or society as a whole.”

Domestic abuse is about power, and control and Pee Dee Coalition is equipping men and women alike to be able to maintain their power and be protected against their abusers to continue to live and add value to the communities and lives they are involved in.