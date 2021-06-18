Pee Dee Coalition hosts second Clays for a Cause competition on Friday

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Assault hosted its second Clays for a Cause clay-shoot competition on Friday at the Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve in Society Hill, raising more than $30,000 for the cause.
About 70 participants from 20 teams loaded up in golf carts and headed to one of 14 clay stations to start the day.
Contestants shot a total of 100 clays on a 14-station course and competed individually or in teams of four. Scoring for awards was in three categories: Best Team Score, Lowest Team Score, and Best Individual Score. The overall winner took home a brand-new traveling trophy and will have free entry to next year’s competition, and an opportunity to become a two-year champion. That trophy went to Mike Sellers of the Southland Gunworks team. He had a score 100. His team, Southland Gunworks in Darlington, also received medals for the Best Team Score.
A special Law Enforcement trophy was presented to the best law enforcement team from the seven county sheriff’s offices participating. The winner of this award went to the Dillon Law Enforcement Team. There had to be a tie-breaker between that team and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office team. Dillon had the longest streak with no misses with 10. Darlington had eight.
The proceeds from this tournament will go to support two crisis centers and one shelter in Marlboro and Chesterfield counties.
Last year the organizers were not able to have the fundraiser because of COVID.
First Bank is the major sponsor of the event. John S. Long with First Bank said he has a 4-month-old grandchild, and he can’t image a child not being safe and happy.
“I can’t image not having a safe place to go,” he said. “It is so important for women and children to have a place to go at the worst times of their lives. The Pee Dee Coalition does such a good job of filling the gap. We are proud to be a sponsor.”
He said the bank has supported the (Pee Dee Coalition) cause since 1999-2000.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Department was one of the seven law enforcement teams participating in the event. Team members agreed it wasn’t about winning a trophy but about the fellowship, the brotherhood and supporting the cause.
And we get to shoot guns, one team member said. Another member of the team said he was looking forward to the food.
The event was held in honor of Christie Moore, whose idea it was to hold the first Clays for a Cause in 2019. That year the event raised $15,000.
Barbara Chappell said they will exceed their goal of $30,000 this year.
About 200 raffle tickets were sold for prizes that included a five-day, two-bedroom vacation stay in St. Augustine, Florida, a 65-quart RTIC cooler, and a hunt at the Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve.
Clays for a Cause supports the Pee Dee Coalition’s programs and services in Marlboro and Chesterfield counties.
For more information, contact Barbara Chappell at bchappell@peedeecoalition.org.
The Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and to the needs of victims. If you or someone you know is in crisis due to sexual assault or domestic violence, call the 24-hour crisis line at 843-669-4600 or toll free at 1-800-273-1820. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. To learn more about the Pee Dee Coalition visit www.peedeecoalition.org. Emergency and transitional shelters are available for women and children.