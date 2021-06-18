Pee Dee Coalition hosts second Clays for a Cause competition on Friday

Last year the organizers were not able to have the fundraiser because of COVID.

First Bank is the major sponsor of the event. John S. Long with First Bank said he has a 4-month-old grandchild, and he can’t image a child not being safe and happy.

“I can’t image not having a safe place to go,” he said. “It is so important for women and children to have a place to go at the worst times of their lives. The Pee Dee Coalition does such a good job of filling the gap. We are proud to be a sponsor.”

He said the bank has supported the (Pee Dee Coalition) cause since 1999-2000.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Department was one of the seven law enforcement teams participating in the event. Team members agreed it wasn’t about winning a trophy but about the fellowship, the brotherhood and supporting the cause.

And we get to shoot guns, one team member said. Another member of the team said he was looking forward to the food.

The event was held in honor of Christie Moore, whose idea it was to hold the first Clays for a Cause in 2019. That year the event raised $15,000.

Barbara Chappell said they will exceed their goal of $30,000 this year.