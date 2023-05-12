FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Coalition for Mother’s Day wanted to remind readers of the services it offers.

In a statement, the coalition said:

The presence of a mother serves a key role in her children’s upbringing.

However, not everyone has a positive relationship with their biological mother.

The majority of them may have a nurturing mother figure in their lives through a grandmother, an older sibling, aunt, neighbor, teacher, coach, or colleague.

According to a 2014 article by Domestic Shelters, the violence against a mother or female caregiver by a family member is witnessed by approximately 3.3 million children in the U.S. each year. Pee Dee Coalition pays tribute to all mothers for Mother’s Day and advocates for those mothers who have or are continuing to experience violence in the home.

The coalition is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse to the needs of victims.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, please the 24-HOUR CRISIS LINE at 843-669-4600 or 1-800-273-1820 for free confidential assistance.