Pee Dee Coalition receives $2.45 million in grants

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Coalition will be receiving nearly $2.5 million in grants awarded by the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council earlier this year.
The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the coalition is among the recipients of grants.
“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances. With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery,” Wilson said in a media advisory announcing the grants. “The amount we received from the federal government is lower this year because there’s been less court activity during the pandemic, but the needs that these groups address are still there.”
The coalition will receive $1.13 million for community victim services, $992,435 for child abuse services and $326,362 for a transitional shelter.
"That money is critical for us to be able to establish and expand services throughout the Pee Dee," Pee Dee Coalition Executive Director Ellen Hamilton said. "We offer basic crisis services in the counties that we serve. There's no way we could ever do that otherwise."
The community victims services grant received this year helps the coalition to staff its offices in the seven counties it serves. Each office has three employees: a services coordinator, a volunteer coordinator, and a trauma counselor.
Hamilton said there is a lot of turnover of employees due to the nature of the work.
The child abuse services grant, Hamilton said, helps the coalition to establish medical services — doctors, counselors, forensic investigators — at the Durant Children's Centers in Florence, Hartsville and Sumter.
The transitional shelter grant helps the coalition operate an 18-24 month transitional shelter for women and children.
Hamilton added that the shelter operated on a shorter time but the coalition found that they weren't giving the families enough time to get back on their feet.
Other Pee Dee agencies receiving grants include the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's office — the circuit includes Florence and Marion Counties — and the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. The solicitor's office will receive a $60,160 grant for victim advocacy and the sheriff's office will receive $37,581 for its victim advocacy program.
The grants ultimately derive from a program established during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.
Hamilton explained Thursday afternoon that the funds for those grants are provided to each state, including South Carolina, through the Victims of Crime Act. She said that law was created because studies conducted earlier in the 1980's showed that three types of crime victims — domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse victims — were being undeserved by the programs available at that time. Hamilton said the federal funds are from federal fines when corporations are fined by the Securities and Exchanges Commission for accounting misdeeds. The examples she used were Bernie Madoff and Enron.
A page on the Equal Justice USA page adds that the federal grants are provided by penalties, forfeited bail bonds, and special assessments collected by the federal government.
In turn, some of that money is then allocated to the states based on population.
Hamilton said the coalition first applied for and received a grant from the program in 1987, the year after the coalition was founded. She said it was the goal of the coalition to be able to provide services to all of the seven counties that it serves. She said receiving the grants allows the coalition to set up satellite offices — with three employees -- in each of the seven counties. The coalition's first satellite office was established in 1989 to serve Chesterfield and Marlboro Counties, Hamilton added.
Until 2017, the coalition applied to the South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division which was a part of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to receive a grant. However, that year, the victim services division and an office in the department of administration were combined and placed under the office of the attorney general.
“The grants staff of the Crime Victim Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office are honored to work with the hundreds of caring, dedicated professionals who help victims of crime every day in South Carolina,” Burke Fitzpatrick, director of the division, said in the media advisory. “Our goal is to have the most effective, and the most compassionate, victim services system in the United States. We are on our way."
