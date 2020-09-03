Pee Dee Coalition receives $2.45 million in grants

A page on the Equal Justice USA page adds that the federal grants are provided by penalties, forfeited bail bonds, and special assessments collected by the federal government.

In turn, some of that money is then allocated to the states based on population.

Hamilton said the coalition first applied for and received a grant from the program in 1987, the year after the coalition was founded. She said it was the goal of the coalition to be able to provide services to all of the seven counties that it serves. She said receiving the grants allows the coalition to set up satellite offices — with three employees -- in each of the seven counties. The coalition's first satellite office was established in 1989 to serve Chesterfield and Marlboro Counties, Hamilton added.

Until 2017, the coalition applied to the South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division which was a part of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to receive a grant. However, that year, the victim services division and an office in the department of administration were combined and placed under the office of the attorney general.

“The grants staff of the Crime Victim Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office are honored to work with the hundreds of caring, dedicated professionals who help victims of crime every day in South Carolina,” Burke Fitzpatrick, director of the division, said in the media advisory. “Our goal is to have the most effective, and the most compassionate, victim services system in the United States. We are on our way."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.