Pee Dee Coalition receives grant from Mary Kay Foundation

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, which is exacerbating women’s vulnerabilities and gender inequality and resulting in what has been described as a "shadow pandemic," this year’s grants are particularly important, she said.

Shelters across the country and the world have seen an alarming uptick in gender-based violence cases. Likewise, during the months of March and April, coinciding with the initial COVID-19 peak, calls to the coalition’s Emergency Safe Shelter nearly doubled, she said. Calls rose from a four-year average of 224 for the period to 427 calls during the same period this year. Fortunately, the shelter has been able to remain open throughout the entirety of the pandemic.

The foundation strives to fund the life-saving work of women’s shelters, and the annual shelter grant program has helped finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid. These resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to an abuse-free life.

This year, more than 399,000 women and their families will receive domestic violence support services through the agencies selected to receive grants from The Mary Kay Foundation.