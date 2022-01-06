Pee Dee Commerce City industrial park to expand across SC 327, include new spec building

“Florence County is experiencing a wave of new investment to our community, the likes of which we’ve never seen, and it is only made possible by our willingness to support the confluence of public and private partnerships such as this one with Marlboro Development Team,” said Willard Dorriety Jr., Florence County Council chairman.

The new section of the park and the spec building are the latest in a series of announcements of activity in the area. Niagara Bottling and Innovative Construction recently located in the eastern half of the industrial park. Performance Food Group and Ruiz Foods recently announced expansions of their operations in the eastern half of the park. A Buc-EEs and other as yet unknown development are under construction across I-95 from the eastern half of the park. And Pee Dee Electric is moving its headquarters just down Pocket Road from the Buc-EEs.