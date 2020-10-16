 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee could face blood shortage soon
0 comments
top story

Pee Dee could face blood shortage soon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Blood Connection

FLORENCE, S.C. – The need for blood donations in the Pee Dee is critical, according to The Blood Connection.

The Blood Connection is a local, nonprofit community blood center that has expanded its service to Florence. It is operating a blood mobile in the parking lot at 1617 S. Irby, where it is establishing a permanent donor center.

Eight mobile blood drives are coming up through Oct. 31 in Florence:

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the South Irby Center, 1617 S. Irby St.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at McLeod Regional Medical Center-Pavilion, 555 E. Cheves St.

• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mercy Medicine Clinic, 500 S. Coit St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Patriot Place Apartments, 471 Patriot Lane.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Palmetto ChiroMed, 491 W. Cheves St.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 the South Irby Center.

• 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Fitness World Gyms-Co-Ed, 902 2nd Loop Road.

• 3 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Downtown Southern Funk, 551 W. Lucas St.

When the blood mobile is parked at 1617 S. Irby St., the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Face coverings are required to donate. COVID-19 antibody testing is included with all complete donations.

Appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/zip.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015
Local News

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-2020 school year, the first for the partnership between Florence 1 Schools and Chartwells K12, produced a significant increase in meal participation, over a half million dollars was spent on improvements to equipment and the district was awarded $37,000 in grant funding from nonprofit and community organizations – all while serving more than 700,000 meals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florence City Council approves rental registry
Local News

Florence City Council approves rental registry

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis said he felt ashamed as the city council voted to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing a rental registry in the city at its monthly meeting held Monday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert