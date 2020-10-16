Pee Dee could face blood shortage soon

FLORENCE, S.C. – The need for blood donations in the Pee Dee is critical, according to The Blood Connection.

The Blood Connection is a local, nonprofit community blood center that has expanded its service to Florence. It is operating a blood mobile in the parking lot at 1617 S. Irby, where it is establishing a permanent donor center.

Eight mobile blood drives are coming up through Oct. 31 in Florence:

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the South Irby Center, 1617 S. Irby St.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at McLeod Regional Medical Center-Pavilion, 555 E. Cheves St.

• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mercy Medicine Clinic, 500 S. Coit St.

• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Patriot Place Apartments, 471 Patriot Lane.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Palmetto ChiroMed, 491 W. Cheves St.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 the South Irby Center.

• 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Fitness World Gyms-Co-Ed, 902 2nd Loop Road.

• 3 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Downtown Southern Funk, 551 W. Lucas St.