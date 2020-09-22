Pee Dee could see additional road improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation could be paving 7.32 more miles of roads in the Pee Dee.
The department announced Tuesday morning that it would be offering a 21-day comment period for proposed additions to the 2020-2021 pavement program.
The additions include two additional roads in Florence County: an additional portion of West Main Street in Lake City and 0.88 miles of North Cashua Drive near Florence.
In Darlington County, the portion of the U.S. 52/U.S. 401 bypass around Darlington at the intersection with S.C. 151 and South Charlestown Road would be rehabilitated.
The rehabilitation of Gapway Street in Mullins would also be extended by 0.75 miles in Marion County.
In Williamsburg County, 1.03 miles of Davis Road near the Florence County line would also be reconstructed.
Three additional projects would be added in Dillon County: 0.75 miles of Countyline Road, 0.08 miles of Christmas Road and 0.44 miles of Southwind Rd./Pecan Grove.
In Marlboro County, the rehabilitation of S.C. 9 would be extended by 0.49 miles and 0.44 miles in two sections of Weatherly Street in Bennettsville and 0.26 miles of Fletcher Street and 0.3 miles of Gilcrest Avenue near McColl would be rehabilitated.
Statewide, the additional projects will result in 53 more centerline miles that will be paved or resurfaced at a cost of $28 million.
The public comment period runs from Tuesday through Oct. 13.
Public comments can be made at the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments located at 2319 Regional Road for improvement projects in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro Counties.
Williamsburg County public comments can be made at the Waccamaw Regional Planning and Development Council of Governments located at 1230 Highmarket Street in Georgetown.
A person seeking to comment can also do so at the department's regional office located at 3018 E. Palmetto St. in Florence.
