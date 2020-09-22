Pee Dee could see additional road improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation could be paving 7.32 more miles of roads in the Pee Dee.

The department announced Tuesday morning that it would be offering a 21-day comment period for proposed additions to the 2020-2021 pavement program.

The additions include two additional roads in Florence County: an additional portion of West Main Street in Lake City and 0.88 miles of North Cashua Drive near Florence.

In Darlington County, the portion of the U.S. 52/U.S. 401 bypass around Darlington at the intersection with S.C. 151 and South Charlestown Road would be rehabilitated.

The rehabilitation of Gapway Street in Mullins would also be extended by 0.75 miles in Marion County.

In Williamsburg County, 1.03 miles of Davis Road near the Florence County line would also be reconstructed.

Three additional projects would be added in Dillon County: 0.75 miles of Countyline Road, 0.08 miles of Christmas Road and 0.44 miles of Southwind Rd./Pecan Grove.