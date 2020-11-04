 Skip to main content
Pee Dee COVID-19 numbers drop to 26 cases Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. − The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 647 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 68 new probable cases Wednesday, 16 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Florence County reported 14 cases, Dillon County reported four cases, Darlington County reported two cases and Chesterfield, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one case. Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case.

Greenville County continues to lead the way for the state. It reported 131 confirmed cases Wednesday. Spartanburg County reported 38 cases, Pickens County 36 and Anderson County reported 30 cases.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 63 cases, Lexington County reported 49 cases and York County reported 42 cases.

Chesterfield County reported two confirmed deaths while Marlboro County reported one confirmed death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 171,642, probable cases to 9,228, confirmed deaths to 3,728 and probable deaths to 257.

If you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 353 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,067,352 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 4,459 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.5%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.

On Wednesday, South Carolina hospitals reported 81.13% inpatient bed utilization, 78.9% ICU bed utilization and 28.14% ventilator utilization.

Hospitals reported 8,395 occupied inpatient beds, 1,174 occupied inpatient beds, 533 ventilators in use, 783 COVID patients hospitalized, 210 of them in ICU beds and 112 of those ventilated.

Florence County reported it has 94 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 63 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 30 beds available, Dillon County reported 41 beds available, Marion County reported four beds available and Williamsburg County reported 18 beds available.

