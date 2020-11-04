Pee Dee COVID-19 numbers drop to 26 cases Wednesday

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 353 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,067,352 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 4,459 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.5%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.

On Wednesday, South Carolina hospitals reported 81.13% inpatient bed utilization, 78.9% ICU bed utilization and 28.14% ventilator utilization.

Hospitals reported 8,395 occupied inpatient beds, 1,174 occupied inpatient beds, 533 ventilators in use, 783 COVID patients hospitalized, 210 of them in ICU beds and 112 of those ventilated.

Florence County reported it has 94 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 63 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 30 beds available, Dillon County reported 41 beds available, Marion County reported four beds available and Williamsburg County reported 18 beds available.