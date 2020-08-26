Pee Dee COVID numbers fall for third day, state reports 505 cases, Pee Dee 39

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 505 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 39 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Florence County reported 16 cases, Williamsburg County reported five cases, Chesterfield, Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties reported four cases each and Dillon County reported two cases. Chesterfield and Florence counties each reported one probable case.
Francis Marion University on Wednesday reported an increase of one it its current COVID-19 cases to three current cases and nine cumulative cases.
Florence County reported one death Wednesday.
The university reported an R(O) number of .91 Wednesday. Any number less than one indicates a decrease in the transmission of the virus. Any number greater than one indicates an increase in the transmission.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Tuesday, a total of 972,538 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Tuesday statewide was 2,470 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.4%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
South Carolina hospitals reported 81.05% bed occupancy, 76.47% ICU bed occupancy and a 31.81% ventilator usage rate.
State hospitals reported 8,244 beds in use, 1,121 ICU beds in use, 1,058 COVID patients hospitalized, 268 COVID patients in ICU beds and 156 of those patients ventilated.
The system that reports hospital bed availability appeared to not be working correctly Wednesday night.
