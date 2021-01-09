Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

The Pee Dee accounted for 508 of the cases with Florence County, 206 cases, and Dillon County, 81 cases, atop the pile. Marion County reported 64 cases, Darlington County reported 63 cases, Williamsburg County 50 cases, Chesterfield County 31 cases and Marlboro County 13 cases.

Florence and Marlboro counties each reported two deaths, while Darlington and Marion counties each reported one death. Florence and Marion counties each reported one probable death from the virus.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 320,105 confirmed cases, 29,979 probable cases, 5,267 deaths, 491 probable deaths and 3,995,219 total tests administered.

DHEC Saturday reported that in the reporting period 15,046 individuals were tested and 30.4% of them tested positive.

South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Saturday, that 83.04% of inpatient beds were utilized, 81.39% of ICU beds were utilized and 34.77% of ventilators were utilized.