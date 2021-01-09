Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.
The Pee Dee accounted for 508 of the cases with Florence County, 206 cases, and Dillon County, 81 cases, atop the pile. Marion County reported 64 cases, Darlington County reported 63 cases, Williamsburg County 50 cases, Chesterfield County 31 cases and Marlboro County 13 cases.
Florence and Marlboro counties each reported two deaths, while Darlington and Marion counties each reported one death. Florence and Marion counties each reported one probable death from the virus.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 320,105 confirmed cases, 29,979 probable cases, 5,267 deaths, 491 probable deaths and 3,995,219 total tests administered.
DHEC Saturday reported that in the reporting period 15,046 individuals were tested and 30.4% of them tested positive.
South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Saturday, that 83.04% of inpatient beds were utilized, 81.39% of ICU beds were utilized and 34.77% of ventilators were utilized.
The hospitals reported 9,359 inpatient beds were occupied, 1,413 ICU beds were occupied and 687 ventilators were in use. The health care facilities also reported 2,383 COVID patients were hospitalized, 457 of them in ICU beds and 243 of those ventilated.
- Florence County reported 71 hospital beds available and 201 COVID patients currently hospitalized; 36 ICU beds available and 41 COVID patients in ICU and 80 ventilators available and 24 COVID patients ventilated.
- Darlington County reported 15 hospital beds available and 28 COVID patients currently hospitalized; 1 ICU bed available and 4 COVID patients in ICU and 7 ventilators available and 2 COVID patients ventilated.
- Chesterfield County reported seven hospital beds available and 14 COVID patients currently hospitalized; No ICU beds available and one COVID patient in ICU and two ventilators available and one COVID patient ventilated.
- Dillon County reported no hospital beds available and 13 COVID patients currently hospitalized; No ICU beds available and two COVID patients currently in ICU and five ventilators available and one COVID patient ventilated.
- Marion County reported 2 hospital beds available and 20 COVID patients currently hospitalized; two ICU beds available and six COVID patients in ICU and 10 ventilators available and five COVID patients currently ventilated.
- Williamsburg County reported seven beds available and eight COVID patients hospitalized; All of its ICU beds occupied with COVID patients and two ventilators available with no COVID patients ventilated.