Pee Dee Duke Energy crews on way to help Louisiana

FLORENCE, S.C. — Duke Energy crews and equipment rolled out of Florence Tuesday on their way to Louisiana to help that area recover from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ida.

Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier said many utilities rely on the mutual assistance process, sharing resources and supporting each other in storm response. Duke Energy has been the recipient of mutual assistance many times from hurricanes to ice storms and Mosier said it is happy to return the favor.

More than 60 workers from the Carolinas, some from the Pee Dee, will join 150 of their Florida brethren in the effort to rebuild the grid wiped out by Ida.

This is nothing new for Duke Energy's Danny Haithcock who was in Louisiana to lend a hand after Hurricane Katrina.

"As I was watching the weather channel after the storm and they made the revelation that Hurricane Katrina made landfall the same day this one did, I went through Katrina in 2005 and spent three weeks there," Haithcock said. "I kinda wonder how it looks now, see how much they have recovered since 2005."

"It's good to go back and help those people. Hopefully we'll run into some people who say they remember us from 2005 and it'll be like a family reunion," he said. "Heading back and helping them is a good feeling."

Mosier said the utility has other crews ready to roll once the storm moves beyond other Duke service areas.