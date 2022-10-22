 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee eateries take top honors in Kickin' Chicken contest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Eager diners packed Dargan Street Friday night to enjoy a good meal and pass judgment on those serving it in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s 8th annual Kickn’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival.

Thousands of participants sampled wings and chili from about 10 businesses and organizations all to tunes provided by the Inland Band.

Mac’s BBQ Kitchen in Darlington took home top honors in the wing competition, followed by Back Porch BBQ and Wholly Smokin’. Rollin’ Smoke and MAC’s BBQ Kitchen took first and second places in the chili contest.

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller said he expected that more than 1,700 wings would be prepared to go with at least 100 gallons of chili.

The festival helps support the Pee Dee Visions Foundation, which the chamber manages for local educational initiatives including Jr. Leadership Florence County, Miller said.

The main event sponsors for the festival include Raines Hospitality, Synergi Partners and Wilcox, Buyck and Williams with additional support from South Carolina Federal Credit Union, MPD Electric Cooperative, Florence Regional Arts Alliance and Victors Downtown.

