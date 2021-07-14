Pee Dee Electric Cooperative could move headquarters from Darlington County to Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Electric Cooperative may soon have a new home.

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the Florence County Council is the consideration of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative previously identified as Project Proton.

Rusty Smith told the Florence County Council in May that the project was a relocation of a South Carolina company’s headquarters that would result in an investment of between $13 million and $15 million. He added that the agreement calls for the company to receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio and a millage rate of 361.1 mills.

The new headquarters would be located on Pocket Road just off S.C. 327 and near its intersection with Interstate 95. Pee Dee Electric Cooperative's headquarters are now in Darlington County along East McIver Road about one mile from the Florence County line.