Pee Dee Electric Cooperative could move headquarters from Darlington County to Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Electric Cooperative may soon have a new home. 

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the Florence County Council is the consideration of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative previously identified as Project Proton.

Rusty Smith told the Florence County Council in May that the project was a relocation of a South Carolina company’s headquarters that would result in an investment of between $13 million and $15 million. He added that the agreement calls for the company to receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio and a millage rate of 361.1 mills.

The new headquarters would be located on Pocket Road just off S.C. 327 and near its intersection with Interstate 95. Pee Dee Electric Cooperative's headquarters are now  in Darlington County along East McIver Road about one mile from the Florence County line. 

Also on the agenda for Thursday's meeting are the third reading of ordinances amending the county's zoning code, establishing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with QVC, leasing the former Wellman golf course to the city of Johnsonville and conveying 0.328 acres of property in the Touchtone Energy Pee Dee Commerce Park to 2570 Florence Harllee Blvd. LLC. 

There are first readings of ordinances amending the county's zoning code and rezoning a property on Brockington Street in Timmonsville. 

There are also resolutions establishing rental fees for some spots in the county's new parking deck, approving the adoption of criteria for redistricting and providing for a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Project Longshot. 

