Pee Dee Electric donates to Dillon elementary school
Pee Dee Electric donates to Dillon elementary school

The Pee Dee Electric Cooperative recently donated school supplies to fourth- and fifth-graders at Gordon Elementary School in Dillon.

DILLON, S.C. — New Gordon Elementary School principal Michael McRae was thrilled last week when the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative made a bucket-sized donation to his school.

The Pee Dee Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday that it had donated the proceeds of a fill-the-bucket truck with school supplies drive to the school's fourth and fifth graders last week.

The cooperative also donated several copies of its 80th anniversary book to put in the school's library.

