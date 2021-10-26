Pee Dee Electric giving members 10% discount this winter

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Some Pee Dee residents could see lower power bills this winter.

Members of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative voted on Saturday to receive a 10% rate decrease for the months of December, January and February.

“We know that the winter months are a time when our members use the most energy and see their highest bills,” said James Goodson, chairman of the cooperative's board of trustees. “We are so pleased to be able to show our appreciation by offering this significant rate decrease for that period.”

“We’re so proud to have been able to provide our members with a 5% rate decrease last winter, as well as the much larger 10% discount this past summer,” said William Fleming Jr., president and chief executive officer of the cooperative.

“The ability to offer an additional 10% rate decrease during the coldest and highest-use months of the year demonstrates the benefits of the strategic alliance between the two co-ops. The ability to effectively perform as one of the largest electric cooperatives within the state and country provides each co-op the opportunity to regularly decrease rates and continue to improve member reliability across the entire region.”