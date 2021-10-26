 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Electric giving members 10% discount this winter
0 Comments
PEE DEE ELECTRIC

Pee Dee Electric giving members 10% discount this winter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Some Pee Dee residents could see lower power bills this winter. 

Members of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative voted on Saturday to receive a 10% rate decrease for the months of December, January and February.

“We know that the winter months are a time when our members use the most energy and see their highest bills,” said James Goodson, chairman of the cooperative's board of trustees. “We are so pleased to be able to show our appreciation by offering this significant rate decrease for that period.”

“We’re so proud to have been able to provide our members with a 5% rate decrease last winter, as well as the much larger 10% discount this past summer,” said William Fleming Jr., president and chief executive officer of the cooperative.

“The ability to offer an additional 10% rate decrease during the coldest and highest-use months of the year demonstrates the benefits of the strategic alliance between the two co-ops. The ability to effectively perform as one of the largest electric cooperatives within the state and country provides each co-op the opportunity to regularly decrease rates and continue to improve member reliability across the entire region.”

The reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative was established in 1939. It entered into a management partnership with Marlboro Electric Cooperative in 2020. The decrease is a step toward aligning the rates in the two cooperatives. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert