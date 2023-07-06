FLORENCE, S.C. — Temperatures, and humidity, were headed up and well into the uncomfortable range Saturday morning, the first of day of what would likely be a four-day Independence Day Weekend for some.

“It’s melon time,” said Bob Sager, market manager for the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, as he officiated over the market’s fourth annual melon festival.

“Today we’re having our fourth annual melon festival, which started out with just doing tasting with different melons sold here in the market but we’ve really stepped it up to make more of a fun event for kids,” Sager said. “We have a fire truck for kids to ride on, we have a melon-eating contest and then we’re going to have a seed-spitting contest later on.”

Contestants were issued see-through ponchos to keep their clothes clean, though in some cases it didn’t seem to make much difference.

For the contest, Sager reminded those participating, the main rule is “no hands.”

Where, after all, would the fun and competition be if the participants could use their hands to eat their way through smiles of melon?

Judges worked their way up and down the line of four contestants to see who was eating red and who was chomping on rind.

Winners got trophies and watermelons and everybody got messy.

Passers-by were able to sample different types of melon on sale at the market and Clemson Extension Service was on hand with tips and tricks for melons.

Sager said melon aficionados can pencil in the Sixth Annual Watermelon Festival for the Saturday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday next year, same melon time and same melon location.