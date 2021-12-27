Pee Dee Fireworks sales booming before New Years Eve

FLORENCE, S.C. – Business is picking up at Circus Fireworks on West Lucas Street as the Pee Dee gets ready to ring in the new year.

Employee Sammy Barr said business has been good at the store, especially after things were shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 last March. He added there is also a fireworks shortage.

He said the best seller is a 500 gram cake called Venom and mortars.

A cake is a series of Roman candles or shells connected together with a high-speed fuse.

Barr said mortars go up to 200 feet in the air and make a "nice, big" explosion.

What are the fireworks laws in South Carolina?

A person must be 16 years old to purchase fireworks in South Carolina unless the person is accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Hazardous Substances Act bans large reloadable mortar shells, cherry bombs, aerial bombs, M-80 salutes, larger firecrackers containing more than two grains of powder and mail-order kits designed to build these fireworks.

South Carolina also bans ground salutes, TNT salutes and bulldog salutes.