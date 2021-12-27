Pee Dee Fireworks sales booming before New Years Eve

FLORENCE, S.C. – Business is picking up at Circus Fireworks on West Lucas Street as the Pee Dee gets ready to ring in the new year.
Employee Sammy Barr said business has been good at the store, especially after things were shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 last March. He added there is also a fireworks shortage.
He said the best seller is a 500 gram cake called Venom and mortars.
A cake is a series of Roman candles or shells connected together with a high-speed fuse.
Barr said mortars go up to 200 feet in the air and make a "nice, big" explosion.
What are the fireworks laws in South Carolina?
A person must be 16 years old to purchase fireworks in South Carolina unless the person is accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Federal Hazardous Substances Act bans large reloadable mortar shells, cherry bombs, aerial bombs, M-80 salutes, larger firecrackers containing more than two grains of powder and mail-order kits designed to build these fireworks.
South Carolina also bans ground salutes, TNT salutes and bulldog salutes.
The use of fireworks is illegal in the city of Florence and Darlington County. The use of fireworks is permitted in Florence County and in the cities of Darlington and Hartsville until 10 p.m.
What are some fireworks safety tips?
Barr recommended reading the packaging and using YouTube videos to learn how to use fireworks safely. He also said to launch fireworks from a flat, open area.
The Hartsville Fire Department recommends purchasing fireworks from permitted retailers, storing fireworks in a cool, dry place, keeping a garden hose on hand, always having an adult present, using fireworks in clear and open areas that are away from homes, dry grass and trees, makings sure people are out of the way and putting used fireworks in buckets of water.
The fire department says to never point or throw fireworks at another person, reignite malfunctioning fireworks or "duds," give fireworks to small children, carry fireworks in clothing including pockets, shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers or to place a body part over a firework when lighting it.
The National Council on Fireworks Safety also recommends the use of eye protection and to keep pets away from fireworks displays.