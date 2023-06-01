GREENVILLE, S.C. – Several Pee Dee agencies were the beneficiaries of Duke Energy grants aimed at improving emergency preparedness.

Duke Energy on Thursday announced $500,000 in microgrants to help increase resiliency and the utility's ability to help residents prepare for and recover from the devastation brought by severe weather.

“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Duke Energy’s Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000. Grants were awarded to 32 nonprofits and governmental entities across the state.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

The Florence Fire Department received a $20,000 grant to purchase equipment to extract people trapped in homes and cars.

Hartsville received a $20,000 grant to purchase thermal imaging drones that can search the community after a storm.

Mullins received a $20,000 grant to purchase equipment to create a command center at city hall to keep police and local government services in action during major weather events.

Lake City was granted $15,000 to purchase radios and other communication devices to increase reliable communications during severe weather.

The Marion Fire Department received $10,00 to provide swift weather rescue suits for first responders.

Lamar received $5,000 to purchase supplies like sandbags, traffic barriers and tarps.

“We are very grateful to receive the grant from Duke Energy,” said Shannon Tanner, chief of the Florence Fire Department. “The funds from this grant will be used to purchase needed equipment and training that will allow us to provide a higher level of service to citizens of Florence and the surrounding area.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.