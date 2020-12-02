 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee FOP receives donations
0 comments

Pee Dee FOP receives donations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Toyota and Community Broadcasters on Wednesday donated more than $2,000 to the Pee Dee chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The two donations totaled $2,265, which will help fund training and equipment for law enforcement officers as well as the organization's annual Christmas Shop with a Cop that makes sure children in need have a good holiday.

Two of the fundraisers took place at the dealership.

Sponsors that helped with the radio stations' Quest for a Million Pennies fundraiser included Pepsi, Raldex, Swipe Payment Solutions and about 20 businesses that played host to the water bottles that collected donations.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue
Local News

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Five people received recognition from the Florence County Council for a water rescue in October. The Florence County Council recognized Michael Alexander, Robert Fullmore, Louis Grooms, Lyle Hancock, and Darrick and Bree Porter for their efforts to save two people who were inside of a car that crashed into a pond on Olanta Highway on Oct. 11. 

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned
Local News

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Carolinian Retirement Community and Assisted Living held its inaugural Turkey Pardon on Wednesday morning at the community located at 718 S. Dargan St. in Florence.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert