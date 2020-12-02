Pee Dee FOP receives donations

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Toyota and Community Broadcasters on Wednesday donated more than $2,000 to the Pee Dee chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The two donations totaled $2,265, which will help fund training and equipment for law enforcement officers as well as the organization's annual Christmas Shop with a Cop that makes sure children in need have a good holiday.

Two of the fundraisers took place at the dealership.

Sponsors that helped with the radio stations' Quest for a Million Pennies fundraiser included Pepsi, Raldex, Swipe Payment Solutions and about 20 businesses that played host to the water bottles that collected donations.