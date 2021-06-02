Pee Dee forecast to get rain through Friday night

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is searching for the identify two people suspected of an assault. The police department released two photos Thursday evening seeking to learn the identities of two individuals suspected of an assault at the Days Inn located at 140 Dunbarton Dr. If a person has any information pertaining to the identification of both or either suspect, they are asked to contact Investigator J. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191.