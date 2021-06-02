 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee forecast to get rain through Friday night
0 comments
top story

Pee Dee forecast to get rain through Friday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rainfall.png
National Weather Service Graphic

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- It won't be enough rain to break the Pee Dee's drought situation, but it could be a nice change of pace that will cut down on brush fires faced by area fire departments.

The weather forecast between Wednesday and Friday calls for rain -- scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday in communities west of Interstate 95 but low potential for flooding and moderate temperatures forecast.

Daytime highs through Sunday are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

The Pee Dee could receive up to two inches of rain through 8 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If everyone jumped at the same time, would Earth move?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence police searching identities for assault suspects
Local News

Florence police searching identities for assault suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is searching for the identify two people suspected of an assault. The police department released two photos Thursday evening seeking to learn the identities of two individuals suspected of an assault at the Days Inn located at 140 Dunbarton Dr. If a person has any information pertaining to the identification of both or either suspect, they are asked to contact Investigator J. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191.

Local News

HopeHealth announces third-party data breach

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth was recently notified that CaptureRx, a third-party business associate provides certain pharmacy support services to many health care providers, experienced a data breach earlier this year that involved more than 1.6 million patients at more than 120 health care facilities nationwide.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert