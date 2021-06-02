Pee Dee forecast to get rain through Friday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- It won't be enough rain to break the Pee Dee's drought situation, but it could be a nice change of pace that will cut down on brush fires faced by area fire departments.
The weather forecast between Wednesday and Friday calls for rain -- scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
There is a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday in communities west of Interstate 95 but low potential for flooding and moderate temperatures forecast.
Daytime highs through Sunday are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
The Pee Dee could receive up to two inches of rain through 8 p.m. Friday.