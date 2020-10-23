Pee Dee Friday reports 37 COVID cases, South Carolina 784

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the state Deparment of Health and Environmental Control reported 784 new confirmed cases and 83 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 37 cases. Chesterfield and Florence counties each reported eight cases, Darlington and Marlboro counties each reported seven cases, Marion County reported three cases while Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported two cases. Darlington and Florence counties each reported four probable cases, Chesterfield County reported two probable cases and Marion County reported one probable case.
Marion and Florence counties each reported a death while Williamsburg reported a probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,235, probable cases to 7,314, confirmed deaths to 3,545, and 232 probable deaths.
People who are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, should get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
Currently, there are 111 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,838,134 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,398 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.3%.
South Carolina hospitals on Friday reported 83.73% of inpatient beds were occupied, 76.52% of ICU beds were occupied and 31.82% of ventilators were in use.
The hospitals reported 8,481 inpatients beds were occupied, 1,144 ICU beds were occupied, 511 ventilators were in use, 718 COVID patients were hospitalized, 191 of them in ICU beds and 96 of them on ventilators.
Florence County reported 30 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 43 hospital beds available, Chesterfield County reported 11 hospital beds available, Dillon County reported 16 hospital beds available, Marion County reported three hospital beds available and Williamsburg County reported 11 beds available.
