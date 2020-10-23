Pee Dee Friday reports 37 COVID cases, South Carolina 784

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the state Deparment of Health and Environmental Control reported 784 new confirmed cases and 83 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 37 cases. Chesterfield and Florence counties each reported eight cases, Darlington and Marlboro counties each reported seven cases, Marion County reported three cases while Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported two cases. Darlington and Florence counties each reported four probable cases, Chesterfield County reported two probable cases and Marion County reported one probable case.

Marion and Florence counties each reported a death while Williamsburg reported a probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,235, probable cases to 7,314, confirmed deaths to 3,545, and 232 probable deaths.

People who are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, should get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

