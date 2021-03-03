 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Gardens residents celebrate Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras
FLORENCE — In the famous words of Frank Sinatra, “When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you,” and the residents of Pee Dee Gardens, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Florence, were smiling and having fun celebrating Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras, wearing festive masks and sharing Valentine-themed items. It helped brighten their days during COVID-19. These small delights have put big smiles on the faces of residents and staff at Pee Dee Gardens. For more information about Pee Dee Gardens, contact Marketing Director Melody Adams at 843-758-3020, at madams2@depaul.org or visit Pee Dee Gardens on Facebook.

