Pee Dee Gardens' residents find joy in helping others

FLORENCE, S.C. — During this year of uncertainty and a pandemic unlike any in our lifetime, it is more important than ever to give thanks and to show kindness to others. That is what the residents of Pee Dee Gardens, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Florence, have discovered, along with the pleasure if gives them.
The residents have had their hands busy with Pinterest-worthy homemade projects for themselves and for others.
Residents and staff collaborated on a random act of kindness in October for the teachers and staff at nearby Sneed Middle School. The dietary department staff at Pee Dee Gardens prepared 85 meals, which included chicken, green beans, yams and cakes for teachers and staff at the school. Each meal included paper fortune cookies made by the residents and filled with positive sentiments about teachers.
“The teachers loved the idea of the fortune cookies,” said Melody Adams, director of marketing at Pee Dee Gardens.
She said it made the gesture more meaningful.
Adams said the residents loved going out in their bus to plant “Kindness Rocks” around town for folks to find. They painted the rocks and wrote positive messages on them. Adams said people stopped and watched them as they placed the rocks around town and then picked them up to read the messages once the residents got back in their bus.
One resident said they placed the rocks in places like shopping carts and watched from their bus as people discovered them. They watched the smiles appear on their faces as they read the messages.
For Veterans Day, Pee Dee Gardens residents wrote letters to veterans.
Helping others gives the residents a warm, happy feeling.
“It is just a feeling you get that you don’t get otherwise,” said Ruth Blue, a resident at Pee Dee Gardens. “It is how the Lord made us.”
Callie Streater said that it makes her feel worthy to give back to others. She said people need kindness. Streater said it is important to her to be able to do that any way she can.
“Kindness flavors the day,” Streater said.
Christine Cash said, “When someone gives me something, it makes me feel good, so I want to make someone else feel that way. I want to see someone else feeling like I do and for others to know they’re appreciated.”
Blue said it feels good to receive a gift from someone and to be on the receiving end of a random act of kindness.
“It is important to return those feelings to others,” Blue said. “It was wonderful watching from the bus people pick them (rocks) up and smile when they read them.”
Blue said she enjoys doing for others, and it brings her joy.
Cash said she likes doing something and keeping busy.
“I am thankful God has blessed me so much,” Cash said.
Eva Mae Sims said it feels good to help others and it pleases the Lord. She said that is the way he wants us to be.
“It is more blessed to give than to receive, and it pleases the Lord for us to put others ahead of ourselves,” Sims said. “This kind of gift comes from the heart.”
Sims said helping others and performing random acts of kindness brings her the satisfaction of knowing that she is pleasing the Lord.
“He blesses me every day,” Sims said.
Streater said, “I get the feeling of knowing that I have made a difference to someone, and that makes me happy.”
Sinthia Murphy said giving to others shows you care.
“Making others feel good makes me feel good,” Murphy said. “I enjoy giving to others.”
She said random acts of kindness make people happy and makes them feel loved.
“Making special gifts shows people that you really care for them,” Murphy said. “I get a feeling of happiness, because I know it made someone happy.”
She said a bonus is that it is fun to make things.
In December, the residents will adopt a soldier to whom they will send letters and Christmas cards. They will also adopt a veteran. Melody Adams, director of marketing at Pee Dee Gardens, said they are working with the VA to adopt three older veterans that might not have family and prepare Christmas boxes for them. She said the residents will collect items and make things, and the dietary staff will make baked goods for the boxes.
Adams said since they can’t get out as much due to COVID-19, she is hoping to set up a Zoom meeting where the residents can take turns reading Christmas stories to children in 3K and 4K day care centers.
Adams said the residents enjoyed the rock project so much, and they have been discussing other similar projects that will allow them to get out and to witness people receiving their acts of kindness.
“Staying involved in the community is especially beneficial for our seniors at Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living,” administrator Toni Cooke-Evans said. “Having an active role in the community adds purpose and meaning. By giving back, seniors are provided with opportunities to engage in purposeful and stimulating activities; this can contribute to enhancing their mental health.”
Cooke-Evans said studies have revealed that social isolation is among the foremost causes of depression in senior citizens, especially during this COVID-19 crisis.
“Loneliness can be easily transformed into feelings of despair and worthlessness,” she said.
“The interactions and conversations gained by volunteering play an extremely essential role in controlling negative thoughts, which ultimately ensures mental well-being.”
She said volunteering regularly also can provide seniors with a sense of purpose.
“This is especially true for those who are living in long-term care communities,” Cooke-Evans said.
Cooke-Evans said just enjoying the company of each other in the community helps the residents have a feeling of belonging somewhere. She said often seniors feel like they do not belong in this fast-paced world. She said the need to feel connected or belong is even more intense during this COVID lockdown.
“Socializing with other residents and doing activities in which they are giving back to the community provides them opportunities to cultivate new friendships and reinforces a sense of belonging,” she said.
Resident Janet Welch said it is a “wonderful caring experience to do for others.”
“Just knowing the pleasure and smiles of the people receiving recognition make my heart full,” Welch said.
She said performing random acts of kindness is a “pass-it-forward” activity. She said it should be practiced daily in a small or large way. She said it could be just a smile and the words “have a nice day” spoken to a stranger.
“I am glad God is using me for a purpose,” Welch said.
“’Do unto others’ is what we all need to practice,” Blue said. “Today society is forgetting this. Maybe seniors can help remind others how important this is, bring someone joy or a smile, even with a rock.”
Pee Dee Gardens houses 68 residents and is at 3117 W. Palmetto St. in Florence. DePaul has been operating out of Pee Dee Gardens since 2014.
