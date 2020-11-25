Pee Dee Gardens' residents find joy in helping others

She said a bonus is that it is fun to make things.

In December, the residents will adopt a soldier to whom they will send letters and Christmas cards. They will also adopt a veteran. Melody Adams, director of marketing at Pee Dee Gardens, said they are working with the VA to adopt three older veterans that might not have family and prepare Christmas boxes for them. She said the residents will collect items and make things, and the dietary staff will make baked goods for the boxes.

Adams said since they can’t get out as much due to COVID-19, she is hoping to set up a Zoom meeting where the residents can take turns reading Christmas stories to children in 3K and 4K day care centers.

Adams said the residents enjoyed the rock project so much, and they have been discussing other similar projects that will allow them to get out and to witness people receiving their acts of kindness.

“Staying involved in the community is especially beneficial for our seniors at Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living,” administrator Toni Cooke-Evans said. “Having an active role in the community adds purpose and meaning. By giving back, seniors are provided with opportunities to engage in purposeful and stimulating activities; this can contribute to enhancing their mental health.”