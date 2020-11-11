Pee Dee goes a third consecutive day without a coronavirus death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday in Pee Dee counties, although the region accounted for 55 confirmed positive cases and nine probable cases.

In the past five days, only one person in the Pee Dee has died as a result of COVID-19 – none in the past three days.

This was on a day when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 987 new confirmed cases, 111 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 13 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 178,524, probable cases to 10,471, confirmed deaths to 3,809 and probable deaths to 267.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County had 28 addition cases and three probable cases. Darlington and Marlboro counties each reported eight cases. Darlington County had three probable cases; Marlboro County had two.

Marion County had five cases, followed by Dillon County (four, plus one probable case). Williamsburg County reported two cases.