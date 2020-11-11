Pee Dee goes a third consecutive day without a coronavirus death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday in Pee Dee counties, although the region accounted for 55 confirmed positive cases and nine probable cases.
In the past five days, only one person in the Pee Dee has died as a result of COVID-19 – none in the past three days.
This was on a day when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 987 new confirmed cases, 111 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 13 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 178,524, probable cases to 10,471, confirmed deaths to 3,809 and probable deaths to 267.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County had 28 addition cases and three probable cases. Darlington and Marlboro counties each reported eight cases. Darlington County had three probable cases; Marlboro County had two.
Marion County had five cases, followed by Dillon County (four, plus one probable case). Williamsburg County reported two cases.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Tuesday, a total of 2,225,627 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 6,074 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 16.2%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
