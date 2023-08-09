CLARENDON, S.C. — South Carolinian Sondra Busby is set to perform her latest gospel single The City on Dr. Bobby Jones Presents in Nashville.

Dr. Bobby Jones Presents gives gospel performers a platform to network and showcase their talent. This will be Busby’s second time to sing on the show.

Busby is set to perform on Aug. 12, but since the show is not recorded live, the release date of the episode starring Busby is currently unknown.

Born in Silver, Busby’s parents split in her youth which split her into two separate church denominations —Holiness and Baptist.

“I think that’s why my ministry is so a mixture of everything because I was in a mixture of two different backgrounds,” Busby said. “Back then Baptist was more traditional, then I went to Holiness and it was a whole different feel.”

She began her songwriting career in 2017 and describes her music as uptempo, a little jazzy and primarily for God’s purpose.

“It’s not always about the pat on the back — that feels good of course — but it’s just knowing that I fulfilled a purpose and possibly have made a difference, you know, a difference that money can’t pay for,” Busby said.

After finding life going awry Busby said that she reached out to God and found herself being called to sing for His Glory.

“I’m going to give you whatever it is that [God] gives me and I’m going to give it to you from the heart,” Busby said. “If I don’t believe it, I can’t sing it — I won’t sing it.”

For Busby, singing is not just about technical talent but also singing style and stage presence. During her performances Busby makes sure to show her personal style and energy to draw in the audience and praise God.

“My angle is to try to attach myself to anybody who may hear, which means I’ve done my job,” Busby said. “Some people think it’s just about those who are holy and holier than thou, but if you’re holier than thou you don’t need what it is I have to offer you. I need to speak to those who are looking for someone who is where I was.”

Her song, The City, is part of the upcoming album “I Still Believe” which is projected to release this August. The song focuses on both seeing God upon death and seeing God after the rapture.

Busby’s music is on all digital platforms, and “Dr. Bobby Jones Presents” can be found on Dish satellite channel 268, Direct channel 380, www.watchimpact.com and www.bobbyjonespresents.com/

“My motto is find your purpose, fulfill it and the rest will follow, and if you follow that anthem I don’t think you can go wrong because it’s not about you at that point — it is about you following your divine purpose and then everything else will follow it,” Busby said.