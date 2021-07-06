 Skip to main content
Pee Dee had 33 coronavirus cases, 1 death in four-day period
CORONAVIRUS

Pee Dee had 33 coronavirus cases, 1 death in four-day period

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the latest coronavirus case and death numbers that were released Tuesday by state health officials, 33 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases and one confirmed death were reported in the Pee Dee.

If those numbers seem high compared to recent reports, that’s because the numbers released Tuesday were from four days combined.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control did not issue reports over the three-day holiday weekend.

On Thursday, of the 147 confirmed cases and 80 probable cases reported in the state, seven confirmed cases and three probable cases were from the Pee Dee. Two confirmed deaths were reported statewide.

On Friday, of the 184 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases reported in the state, 16 confirmed cases and seven probable cases were from the Pee Dee. Of the six confirmed deaths and one probable death reported statewide, one was in Florence County.

On Saturday, of the 117 confirmed cases and 63 probable cases reported in the state, five confirmed cases and four probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. One confirmed death was reported statewide.

On Sunday, of the 68 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases reported in the state, five confirmed cases and one probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. No deaths were reported statewide.

Florence County’s four-day total of confirmed cases was 24. It reported five probable cases in that span.

In the state, the four-day total was 516 confirmed cases, 280 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and one probable death.

On Sunday, the state reported 2,547 tests with 3.8% positivity.

