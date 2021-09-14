Pee Dee Healthy Start CEO says she, organization were insulted by city of Florence

This would be illegal for the city to do. Cities cannot usually discriminate against people based on race – Robinson said the organization's clientele was largely African American and Latino – or socioeconomic status.

Robinson said she was under the impression that the city staff believed the event could be disruptive to the downtown.

This was also denied by the city.

She added that the organization was told that costs could be an issue and that it might be better for the organization to choose a lower cost option. Robinson said that at a follow-up meeting between the organization and city officials, including Deputy City Manager Scotty Davis, the organization was told that their mission and purpose would more closely align with the use of the City Center Farmers Market on Sanborn Street.

Robinson acknowledged later in her remarks that the Farmers Market could be a better venue in the current COVID-19 environment.

Osterman confirmed that the city felt the organization's mission, to improve the health of babies and families in the Pee Dee, more closely aligned with the use of the farmer's market because it was also designed as a way to encourage the city's residents to make healthier choices.