FLORENCE – The 2021 Pee Dee Heart Walk is Saturday in downtown Florence.
Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center at 201 S. Dargan St. There are one-mile and three-mile route options
The goal is to raise $200,000. So far, nearly $125,000 has been raised.
The Pee Dee Heart Walk is a way to unite the community for better health, to have fun on a Saturday morning and an opportunity to help save lives. This year choose your path or walk the ones provided. Walk at the in-person event or wherever you feel inspired.
Everyone is invited to join in the effort to defeat heart disease and stroke.
The American Heart Association is creating mask-friendly environments at all of its events. Vaccinated attendees will have the option of choosing whether to wear a mask, while those who are unvaccinated will need to wear a mask. Please do not attend if you are not feeling well or have symptoms, irrespective of your vaccine status. If you have a condition that weakens your immune system or take certain medications, you may need to take extra precautions even if you are fully vaccinated, as instructed by your doctor.
When you register, you're helping to save more babies and kids who have congenital heart defects, train thousands in life-saving CPR, fund groundbreaking brain and heart research and champion health equity for all.
The “Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way,” states its website. “With each step you’ll help cure heart disease and stroke. You’ll help millions of people celebrate more birthdays, fulfill more dreams and share more hugs.”
For more information about the Pee Dee Heart Walk, call 843-496-0432 or visit PeeDeeSC@heart.org. The donation mailing address is American Heart Association, Attn: Pee Dee Heart Walk, 1937 W. Palmetto St., MB #174, Florence, SC 29501.