FLORENCE – The 2021 Pee Dee Heart Walk is Saturday in downtown Florence.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center at 201 S. Dargan St. There are one-mile and three-mile route options

The goal is to raise $200,000. So far, nearly $125,000 has been raised.

The Pee Dee Heart Walk is a way to unite the community for better health, to have fun on a Saturday morning and an opportunity to help save lives. This year choose your path or walk the ones provided. Walk at the in-person event or wherever you feel inspired.

Everyone is invited to join in the effort to defeat heart disease and stroke.

The American Heart Association is creating mask-friendly environments at all of its events. Vaccinated attendees will have the option of choosing whether to wear a mask, while those who are unvaccinated will need to wear a mask. Please do not attend if you are not feeling well or have symptoms, irrespective of your vaccine status. If you have a condition that weakens your immune system or take certain medications, you may need to take extra precautions even if you are fully vaccinated, as instructed by your doctor.