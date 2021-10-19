 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Heart Walk is Saturday in downtown Florence
0 Comments

Pee Dee Heart Walk is Saturday in downtown Florence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE – The 2021 Pee Dee Heart Walk is Saturday in downtown Florence.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center at 201 S. Dargan St. There are one-mile and three-mile route options

The goal is to raise $200,000. So far, nearly $125,000 has been raised.

The Pee Dee Heart Walk is a way to unite the community for better health, to have fun on a Saturday morning and an opportunity to help save lives. This year choose your path or walk the ones provided. Walk at the in-person event or wherever you feel inspired.

Everyone is invited to join in the effort to defeat heart disease and stroke.

The American Heart Association is creating mask-friendly environments at all of its events. Vaccinated attendees will have the option of choosing whether to wear a mask, while those who are unvaccinated will need to wear a mask. Please do not attend if you are not feeling well or have symptoms, irrespective of your vaccine status. If you have a condition that weakens your immune system or take certain medications, you may need to take extra precautions even if you are fully vaccinated, as instructed by your doctor.

When you register, you're helping to save more babies and kids who have congenital heart defects, train thousands in life-saving CPR, fund groundbreaking brain and heart research and champion health equity for all.

The “Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way,” states its website. “With each step you’ll help cure heart disease and stroke. You’ll help millions of people celebrate more birthdays, fulfill more dreams and share more hugs.”

For more information about the Pee Dee Heart Walk, call 843-496-0432 or visit PeeDeeSC@heart.org. The donation mailing address is American Heart Association, Attn: Pee Dee Heart Walk, 1937 W. Palmetto St., MB #174, Florence, SC 29501.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Local News

Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert