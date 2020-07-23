FLORENCE, S.C. — Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee region last week posted the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since mid-March.
The latest information provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that Florence, Darlington, Marion, and Marlboro saw the number of initial jobless claims filed last week at or below the number of initial claims filed during the week of March 15-21 when shutdowns were enacted to slow spread of COVID-19.
In Florence County, 442 people filed initial claims. This is the first time since the week ending March 21 that number has been below 553 initial claims. Overall, 17,805 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County since March 15.
In neighboring Darlington County, 213 people filed initial claims. Last week was only the fourth week Darlington posted initial filings below 300. Overall, 8,532 people have filed initial claims in Darlington since March 15.
Marion County, the easternmost county in the Pee Dee region, had 148 of its residents file initial claims last week. This is lowest number since the week ending March 21 when 125 people filed initial claims. Last week was also the third of the previous four weeks that Marion County posted unemployment numbers below 200. Overall, 4,612 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Marion County since March 15.
And in Marlboro County, 81 people filed initial claims for unemployment last week. Last week was the third week since March 15 that the county has posted unemployment numbers below 100. Overall, 3,428 people have filed initial claims in Marlboro County since March 15.
Williamsburg County saw 132 people file initial claims last week, the lowest number of initial claims filed since May 30 (104). Overall, Williamsburg County has seen 3,721 of its residents make initial unemployment claims.
And in Dillon County, 150 people made initial claims last week, the lowest number of initial claims since the week ending June 27 when 141 people filed initial claims.
Statewide, 14,436 people filed initial unemployment claims, the lowest number since at least March 15. Overall, 685,425 people in the state have filed for initial unemployment claims since March 15.
