Pee Dee initial unemployment claims continue to decline

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County recorded the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since mid-March last week.

During the week ending Aug. 1, 300 of Florence County's residents made initial unemployment claims. That is the lowest number since the shutdowns were implemented to prevent a level of spread of COVID-19 that would overwhelm local hospitals. The previous low was 442 claims made during the week ending July 18. Overall, 18,558 Florence County residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.

Darlington County and Marion County also reached new lows of initial unemployment claims last week.

In Darlington County, 135 residents made initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 1. The previous low was 190 during the week ending March 21. At no other point since then had the county been below 205 initial claims. Overall, 8,872 of the county's residents have made initial claims since March 15.

Marion County saw 60 of its residents make initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 1. The previous low was 117 during the week ending July 25. Overall, 4,789 of the county's residents have made initial claims since March 15.