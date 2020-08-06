Pee Dee initial unemployment claims continue to decline

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County recorded the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since mid-March last week.
During the week ending Aug. 1, 300 of Florence County's residents made initial unemployment claims. That is the lowest number since the shutdowns were implemented to prevent a level of spread of COVID-19 that would overwhelm local hospitals. The previous low was 442 claims made during the week ending July 18. Overall, 18,558 Florence County residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.
Darlington County and Marion County also reached new lows of initial unemployment claims last week.
In Darlington County, 135 residents made initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 1. The previous low was 190 during the week ending March 21. At no other point since then had the county been below 205 initial claims. Overall, 8,872 of the county's residents have made initial claims since March 15.
Marion County saw 60 of its residents make initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 1. The previous low was 117 during the week ending July 25. Overall, 4,789 of the county's residents have made initial claims since March 15.
Williamsburg County just missed the lowest number of initial claims. It had 70 initial claims during the week ending Aug. 1. The previous low was 67 during the week ending March 21. Also, last week was the third week overall and second consecutive week Williamsburg County had less than 100 initial unemployment claims. During the week ending July 25, the county had 98 initial claims. Overall, 3,889 of its residents have made initial claims since March 15.
Dillon County also recorded a second consecutive week below 100 initial claims. During the week ending Aug. 1, 83 of its residents made initial unemployment claims. During the previous week, 92 residents made initial unemployment claims. The lowest number of initial claims in Dillon County is 64, which was recorded during the week ending March 21. Overall, 3,562 of the county's residents have filed initial claims since March 15.
And Marlboro County recorded a fourth week below 100 initial claims last week. During the week ending Aug. 1, 68 of the county's residents made initial unemployment claims. The other weeks with claims below 100 were those ending on March 21 (50), June 20 (94) and July 18 (81). Overall, 3,600 of the county's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.
In the state as a whole, 8,909 South Carolinians made initial unemployment claims last week. This is the first week since March 15 that the number of initial claims has been below 12,194, which was recorded during the week ending July 25. Overall, 706,528 of the state's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.