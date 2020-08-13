Pee Dee initial unemployment claims reach lowest point since March 15

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of weekly initial unemployment claims continues to fall in the Pee Dee region.

Each of the six counties in the region had its lowest number of initial claims during the week ending Aug. 8 according to the latest information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. In Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, and Marlboro County, the number of initial claims dropped below 50 for the first time since March 15.

In Florence County, 185 people made initial claims during the week. The week is the second straight week of a new low number of initial claims and the first week with below-200 initial claims. Overall, 18,743 people have made initial unemployment claims in the county since March 15.

Neighboring Darlington County had 116 of its residents make initial claims during the week, the second straight week of a new low number of initial claims. Overall, 8,988 of the county's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.

Last week, 48 of Marion County's residents made initial unemployment claims, bringing the total number of residents making claims since March 15 to 4,837.