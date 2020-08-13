You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee initial unemployment claims reach lowest point since March 15
0 comments

Pee Dee initial unemployment claims reach lowest point since March 15

Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of weekly initial unemployment claims continues to fall in the Pee Dee region. 

Each of the six counties in the region had its lowest number of initial claims during the week ending Aug. 8 according to the latest information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. In Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, and Marlboro County, the number of initial claims dropped below 50 for the first time since March 15. 

In Florence County, 185 people made initial claims during the week. The week is the second straight week of a new low number of initial claims and the first week with below-200 initial claims. Overall, 18,743 people have made initial unemployment claims in the county since March 15. 

Neighboring Darlington County had 116 of its residents make initial claims during the week, the second straight week of a new low number of initial claims. Overall, 8,988 of the county's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. 

Last week, 48 of Marion County's residents made initial unemployment claims, bringing the total number of residents making claims since March 15 to 4,837. 

Williamsburg County had the same number of initial claims as Marion County, 48, during the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 3,937 of the county's residents have applied for unemployment since March 15. 

Dillon County had 43 of its residents apply for initial unemployment benefits last week. Overall, 3,605 of the county's residents have applied for initial unemployment benefits since March 15. 

And in Marlboro County, 3,3635 of the county's residents have applied for initial benefits since March 15 including 35 last week. 

In the state as a whole, 5,921 people made initial unemployment claims last week, also the lowest since March 15 and the second consecutive week the number of initial claims were below 10,000. Overall, 712,449 of the state's residents have made initial claims since March 15. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Local News

Pee Dee initial unemployment claims continue to decline

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County recorded the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since mid-March last week. During the week ending Aug. 1, 300 of Florence County's residents made initial unemployment claims which is the lowest number since the shutdowns were implemented to prevent a level of spread of COVID-19 that would overwhelm local hospitals. The previous low was 442 claims made during the week ending July 18. Overall, 18,558 Florence County residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. 

Local News

Unemployment rates continue to rise in Pee Dee, state, nation

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Unemployment rates in the Pee Dee continue to rise but remain lower the state and national averages. Since mid-March, 24,843 residents of Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillion, and Marlboro Counties have filed initial claims for unemployment insurance with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The number of people filing initial claims represents 22.51% percent of the pre-COVID-19 shutdown workforce, assuming no movement in the labor force data. Assuming that no one who filed unemployment claims prior to mid-March has been hired, this would make the unemployment rate in the Pee Dee 20.58%.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert