Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students in the six-county Pee Dee region continue to lag behind their state and national peers on the ACT and SAT.
The South Carolina Department of Education recently released its 2019-2020 school and district report cards. The information provided includes ACT and SAT scores by district.
This information indicates that South Carolina lags behind the nation and the Pee Dee region lags behind the rest of the state in all three areas.
“While schools have less information available than in past years, our goal is to continue to strive forward in terms of academic achievement for our students,” said Hayley Cagle, director of school improvement and testing, in a news release about the report cards. “We will use the available district data to inform improvement to instruction and to challenge our students. The determination and collaboration seen among our staff show a focus on ensuring the growth of each one of our students, as we press forward into this school year.”
The ACT
The ACT is a college entrance exam with subject area tests in four areas: science, mathematics, reading and English. Those scores are then averaged to create a composite score. The exam also contains a writing portion.
In 2020, students in the United States received an average composite score of 20.6, a science score of 20.6, a reading score of 21.2, a mathematics score of 20.2 and an English score of 19.9. No information was available about the average writing score for United States students.
Approximately 76% of South Carolina's eligible students took the ACT in 2020, according to information from PrepScholar.com. On average, those students received a composite score of 18.1 and subject scores of 18.7 in reading, 18.4 in science, 18 in mathematics and 16.9 in English. The average writing score was 5.6.
No district in the Pee Dee had a higher average score than the state averages in composite score or one of the four subject area tests. Dillon County School District 3 (Latta) received the highest average composite score of 17.3 and the highest subject area scores of 18 in science and reading, and 15.8 in English. Florence Five (Johnsonville) students received the highest average score of 17.6 in mathematics.
These two districts are the third and fourth smallest districts in the Pee Dee ahead of only Florence Four (Timmonsville) and Florence Two (Hannah-Pamplico).
On the writing portion of the exam, Darlington County students received the highest average score of 5.9 in writing. Dillon Three (5.8) and Williamsburg (5.6) were also at or above the state average.
Florence One Schools received an average composite score of 16.7 behind Dillon Three, Florence Five (17.1) and the Darlington County School District (16.9). In the four subject areas, Florence One received scores of 17.3 in reading (second in the Pee Dee), 17.2 in science (fourth in the Pee Dee behind Dillon Three, Florence Five and Darlington County), 16.8 in mathematics (fourth in the Pee Dee behind the same schools as in science) and 15.5 in English (tied for second in the Pee Dee with Darlington County).
Within the district, West Florence High School received the highest average composite score of 17.6, the highest average science score of 18.2, the highest reading score of 18.1, the highest mathematics score of 17.2 and the highest English score of 16.2. West Florence and Wilson were tied for the highest average writing score of 5.2.
ACT benchmarks
The information about the ACT also includes what percentage of students taking the test meet the benchmarks that indicate a student reaching that score or higher has a 50% chance of obtaining a B or higher or about a 75% chance of obtaining a C or higher in a credit-bearing first-year college courses in one of those subject areas. Those benchmarks are 23 in science, 22 in mathematics and reading and 18 in English.
In South Carolina, 40.4% of students taking the ACT meet the benchmark score in English, 30.5% in reading, 22.9 in science and 21.6 in mathematics. Overall, 14.2% of students meet the benchmarks in all four areas.
Florence Five was the only school district to perform better than the state numbers on one of the four tests. In the science test, 23.5 of the district's students received a benchmark score or higher on the exam. The district also had the highest percentage of students who met or exceeded the benchmark in reading (25%), mathematics (19.1%) and on all four (13.4%). On the English test, 36.7% of Dillon Three students met or exceeded the benchmark for the highest percentage in the Pee Dee region.
In Florence One, 28.8% of students met or exceeded the benchmark in English (fourth in the Pee Dee behind Dillon Three, Florence Five, and Darlington County), 24.2% in reading (second in the Pee Dee), 15.4% in science (second in the Pee Dee) and 12.8% in mathematics (third behind Florence Five and Darlington County). Overall, 7.5% of Florence One students taking the test met or exceeded benchmarks in all four areas. This would be the second highest percentage in the Pee Dee.
Within the district, West Florence had the highest percentage of students meet or exceed the benchmark in English (38.1) and in mathematics (14.6%, ahead of Wilson by 0.1%), and Wilson had the highest number of students meet or exceed the benchmark overall (11.9%), in reading (29%) and science (20.7%).
SAT
The SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) is also a college entrance exam. This exam contains two parts: evidence based reading and writing and mathematics. Those scores are added together for an overall score.
In the United States, the average scores are 1051 overall, 528 in reading and writing and 523 in mathematics.
A little more than 56% of the students in South Carolina take the SAT.
In the South Carolina, the average scores are 1019 overall, 519 in reading and writing and 499 in mathematics. These numbers add up to 1018, so it's likely that there's a decimal point beyond the scores in the subject areas that adds up to a total that causes the 1018 score to roundup to 1019.
The number of students taking the test varies wildly between districts in the Pee Dee. Only 2% of Florence Four (Timmonsville) students took the test and 64.8% of Dillon Four students took the test. Thus, SAT performance is less likely to be representative of the district than the ACT.
Darlington County students' average of 521 exceeded the state average in reading and writing by two points. However, only 20.9% of the district's eligible students took the exam.
And in mathematics, Florence Five students taking the test received an average score of 506, besting the state average by seven points. However, only 25% of the district's eligible students took the exam.
In Florence One, 51.8% of eligible students took the exam. Those students averaged scores of 502 in reading and writing and 479 in mathematics for an overall total average of 981.
West Florence had the highest percentage of students take the test at 58.1%.
Wilson had the highest overall average score of 1021 and highest average scores of 523 in reading and writing and 498 in mathematics.
The overall score and the reading and writing scores from Wilson exceed the state average.
