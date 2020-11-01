Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT

In Florence One, 28.8% of students met or exceeded the benchmark in English (fourth in the Pee Dee behind Dillon Three, Florence Five, and Darlington County), 24.2% in reading (second in the Pee Dee), 15.4% in science (second in the Pee Dee) and 12.8% in mathematics (third behind Florence Five and Darlington County). Overall, 7.5% of Florence One students taking the test met or exceeded benchmarks in all four areas. This would be the second highest percentage in the Pee Dee.

Within the district, West Florence had the highest percentage of students meet or exceed the benchmark in English (38.1) and in mathematics (14.6%, ahead of Wilson by 0.1%), and Wilson had the highest number of students meet or exceed the benchmark overall (11.9%), in reading (29%) and science (20.7%).

SAT

The SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) is also a college entrance exam. This exam contains two parts: evidence based reading and writing and mathematics. Those scores are added together for an overall score.

In the United States, the average scores are 1051 overall, 528 in reading and writing and 523 in mathematics.

A little more than 56% of the students in South Carolina take the SAT.