Pee Dee Land Trust hosts dedication and ribbon cutting for its new home on Cheves Street

FLORENCE – Pee Dee Land Trust held a building dedication/ribbon cutting for its new home on Cheves Street in Florence on Tuesday.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors joined trust supporters, board members and local leaders for the occasion. Lunch was served on the grounds.

The building is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Margaret Eugene “Genie” Lee and her love for the Pee Dee Watershed. It was Lee’s estate gift to Pee Dee Land Trust that made the purchase possible. It is the organization’s first permanent home, after having rented space prior.

Members of the Lee family attended the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located at 448 W. Cheves St., the trust’s new office is a 1950s brick craftsman-style home that was transitioned in the late 1980’s to commercial office use.

The trust invested in renovations that honor and celebrate the ongoing revitalization in this area of Florence, including repurposing a portion of the property into a demonstration garden with native plants and trees for the staff and community to enjoy.

“Our land protection work permanently protects the conservation values of landowners’ property, and our Board has worked diligently over the last 23 years to ensure organizational stability. We were humbled by the most generous gift from Dr. Genie Lee’s estate that allowed us to acquire a permanent base to continue our work in the nine counties in the Pee Dee Watershed,” Keith Williamson, Pee Dee Land Trust board of director chairman said in a release.

The regional nonprofit organization works to protect land in nine coastal counties from their home base in Florence.

The Pee Dee Land Trust was started in 1999 as an all-volunteer organization. It has grown to include six full-time and two part-time staff, along with a 21-member volunteer board of directors, Trust Executive Director Lyles Cooper said.

Dr. Lee’s estate gift could not have come at a more perfect time as the trust had outgrown the rented space it had called home for the past 10 years.The staff talked with the Lee Family and Dr. Lee’s professional consultants and everyone agreed the purchase of a piece of property to permanently memorialize Lee’s love for the Pee Dee Watershed was an ideal use for her amazing gift, she said.

“Dr. Lee’s estate gift and the choice for Pee Dee Land Trust to invest in a permanent home in downtown Florence were very personal for me,” Cooper said in a PDLT release. “I grew up down the street from Genie and her family; she was always so caring and had a smile on her face at all Pee Dee Land Trust events. It was very important to me that we created a hone for our staff family while contributing to downtown revitalization. We are proud to be able to dedicate our office to Genie. Her commitment to the preservation of the Pee Dee Watershed has truly been an inspiration to the Pee Dee Land Trust community.”

Cooper said the trustlooks forward to enhancing the property in the future to include an educational pavilion behind the garden. She said the pavilion will serve as a space for PDLT outreach opportunities with landowners and the public, as well as a space for partner agencies to host land management educational forums.

The Pee Dee Land Trust focuses on the Pee Dee Watershed, which covers nine counties of the Pee Dee watershed in South Carolina – Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg.

About Pee Dee Land Trust

Pee Dee Land Trust states its mission is to “protect, and to promote an appreciation of, the significant natural, agricultural, and historical resources of the Pee Dee Watershed through voluntary land conservation and educational programs.”

PDLT can help landowners interested in conservation by accepting donations of land or conservation easements. Ways to get involved and support the trust include as an individual member, supporter, a conservation landowner, or all of these.

Through the use of permanent agreements, the trust and landowners work as partners to ensure that land use activities on private property are limited in order to preserve key conservation values which benefit the public. These values include open space such as rural scenic views along roads and rivers, habitat for wildlife including game and non-game species, and the protection of farm and forest land to ensure it remains in farming and forestry rather than being converted to other uses.

