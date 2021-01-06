Pee Dee lawmakers safe following protests inside Capitol building

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The four members of Congress representing the Pee Dee are safe after protesters stormed the Capitol building during the Electoral College vote certification process.

Lawmakers including Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Congressman Tom Rice were evacuated from the building Wednesday afternoon.

On Twitter, Graham, a Republican, said he supported peaceful protests but not violence and destruction.

"People need to leave the Capitol now," Graham continued. "This is a national embarrassment."

Graham added that the those who "made the attack upon our government" need to be identified and prosecuted. And that these people's actions are "repugnant to democracy."

He also later said he agreed with a statement made by President-elect Joe Biden calling for retaking of the building by police and for Congress to continue governing the nation.

Scott, also a Republican, said the reported violence at the Capitol was unacceptable and he fully condemns it.

"Team Scott is safe," Scott continued on Twitter. "God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us."