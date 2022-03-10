 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Lottery winner: I can work a little easier

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Lottery caught up with a recent $300,000 winner at work.

“I can work a little easier, but it’s not going to stop me from working,” he told lottery officials.

The winner was actually at work when he scratched the winning ticket he bought at the Cruizers XIII on North Cashua Drive in Florence. He says he paused for a minute to take in the win, and then kept right on working.

“It was a huge relief,” he said of the win. “I’m going to enjoy it and hopefully retire eventually.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to claim the last top prize of $300,000 in the $300,000 Money Match game.

Cruizers XIII in Florence received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman Buddy Brand will be seeking a full term. Brand told the Morning News Friday morning he plans to seek reelection to the County Council District 8 seat he's held since he won a 2020 special election. 

DILLON, S.C. — Kim Snyder finally has a face and a name for her birth mother. Snyder met her birth family at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 when her cousin, Kim, and aunt, JoAnne Cofield, paid her a visit after they connected on the internet a few days before.

