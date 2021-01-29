Pee Dee lottery winner scratches for $200,000 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After work a Florence lottery player scratched a ticket and got paid $200,000.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he was sitting in his car when he scratched the $200K Cash ticket that he purchased from the Pilot Travel Center #337 on West Lucas Street on Florence. When he saw how much he won, he got out of his car to stretch his legs and get some fresh air.

“My heart was racing,” the winner said. “I was repeating ‘Oh my, gosh. Oh my, gosh. Oh my, gosh.’”

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, is keeping the win a secret from everyone but his mom.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said of the moment he told his mom he won the Lottery.

As of this release, no top prizes of $200,000 remain in the ($5) $200K Cash game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.