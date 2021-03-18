Pee Dee may have dodged weather bullet

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Storms that wreaked havoc across the Southeast Wednesday failed to live up to expectations in the Pee Dee Thursday.

Credit the clouds for what turned out to be a somewhat pleasant day.

"I think the biggest issue was there was more cloud cover than anticipated which kept the atmosphere from destabilizing as it could have," said Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. "Any significant breaks with more sun and this would have a much different ball game."

"While the overall severe threat does not appear as substantial as earlier advertised, there is still a risk for severe weather, primarily for two areas in northeast SC and southeast NC through the early evening," he said in a 5 p.m. briefing on the storms.

Pfaff said there is still a line of storms to the west of the Pee Dee that is expected to run north east along Interstate 95 that could still generate damaging winds and the coast could see the same from a line of storms moving north east out of Charleston.

A cold front behind the storms will make for a cool weekend and comfortable start of the week with daytime highs in the 50s for the weekend and near 70 through Wednesday.