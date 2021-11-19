Pee Dee Mental Health provides food boxes, turkeys to 150 clients

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Mental Health Center clients on Friday received a holiday boost in the form of a Thanksgiving food box and a turkey to go with it.

"The food boxes have $50 worth of food in them," said Christy McDowell with Pee Dee Mental Health, as she and several other workers sat, prepared to carry in the turkeys when they arrived.

"It's a good box of stuff; it's completely full and it's nice," McDowell said. The boxes were stacked six high and four deep by the wall.

Each contained stuffing, gravy packets, salt and pepper, mayonnaise, mustard, vegetable oil, two cake mixes, a brownie mix, two containers of frosting, 4-5 assorted canned vegetables, canned fruit, fruit cups and a bag of sugar, McDowell said.

Several board and staff members gathered Thursday to pack the boxes and, Friday, staff members helped a crew from Sav-a-Lot carry in 150 frozen turkeys, aluminum foil and roasting pans.

"We're getting it from Save-a-Lot and he was wonderful. He came and met with us," McDowell said of Tim Waters.

Some clients were able to go to the center on Cheves Street in Florence to pickup their boxes but, McDowell said, the vast majority will be delivered by staff members.

The food was purchased through a donation from the Pee Dee Mental Health Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, that assists patients of the Pee Dee Mental Health Center.