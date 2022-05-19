Pee Dee Mental Health spreads awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. — “Hope is not just a nice-sounding euphemism,” Beverly Ann Hamlin said. “For those who struggle with mental illness, it is a matter of life and death.”

Hamlin, a member of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health Board of Directors, spoke Thursday at the opening of an event in Florence to mark Mental Health Awareness Day. The event included “Spring into Health Fair and Walk.”

State and local dignitaries including Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Rep. Robert Williams, Rep. Terry Alexander and Sen. Mike Reinchbach attended to show their support of mental health awareness.

The guest speaker was Micheal Weaver who has struggled with bipolar disorder since 1986.

He said learning to conquer the disorder has taken him on a journey of peaks and valleys. His journey with bipolar disorder has led him to jail, but ultimately led him to take charge of his life and to help others with mental health problems. He pushes forward a narrative of hope and says hope means life can get better.

Weaver said he still struggles with the illness, but has learned to manage his symptoms.

“I was an award-winning teacher in California,” Weaver said. “I ended up committing a felony and ended up in prison. I lost two years of my life. I use that experience to help others. I know on a firsthand basis what a person is feeling when coming out of prison. I understand the despair going on and the fear about how to get a job and how to move forward. We have that automatic connection and I use that experience to make myself more relatable.”

Weaver said he is a big supporter of peer support and believes it is key to beating mental health illnesses in addition to therapy, medications, and other measures.

“A person takes their living experience with substance abuse, mental health issues, or whatever problem they are having and use that to encourage people to receive their own recovery. It is very powerful because a person can look at you and say you have this too,” Weaver said.

“Peer support is based on the idea that people can get well. It has a high success rate. We help people get to school, get jobs, and take their lives back because it is possible to get your life back.”

Weaver said the power to recover is within the clients.

“We walk alongside people,” Weaver said. “We don’t tell people what to do. We are encouragers and we explain what is happening. We believe that people have to take the power within themselves. This is person driven. The person is in the driver’s seat and we assist them.”

Patrick M. Bresnan, executive director at Pee Dee Mental Health, said mental health is important and affects many aspects of the community.

“We have so many dedicated staff members and many different programs here,” Bresnan said. “This is really a way of giving back to our patients. They have to talk about some very deep and troubling things. It’s nice to have a fun event to get everyone together and to help people understand that you are not alone. There are people around you that have gone through the same things and are doing well.

“It was also nice to have the mayor and representatives come out because it shows that they support us and that this is a community effort. I hope our patients can see how much the community is willing to come together to make sure that they can have a successful and productive life.”

Tahj Black has been a patient with Pee Dee Mental Health for 15 years and says the people there are like family.

“I was 13 years old when I started coming to Pee Dee Mental health,” Black said. “ I started on the children’s floor and I am still here at 28. Pee Dee Mental health means recovery to me. I have been going through so much with the death of loved ones and life and this place represents family to me. I have good friends here and this helps me with recovery.”

Balloons were released in memory of Jo Ann Reaves, who was a mental health counselor for Pee Dee Mental Health for over 30 years. A mental health awareness walk was led by the Knights of Columbus and lunch was served from Victor’s. The event concluded with music, games, and dancing.

